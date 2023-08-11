Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Opens Up About His Turbulent Teens Through 'Therapeutic' New Music

Tyler Baltierra is opening up about the struggles he faced as a teen in his new music.

On Friday, the Teen Mom star’s wife Catelynn Lowell Baltierra shared a clip of a rap song performed by her husband that details his difficult childhood growing up with his father Butch, who was in and out of prison.

"My heartbeat skips which leads to screams / It always weeps 'cause those damn drugs are all you seem to ever need / How do you keep getting high over loving your kids, huh?” he raps in part.

The song continues: “Are we just not good enough? Too much responsibility with no rush? So you just don't give a f---/ You’d rather us be stuck in this addiction messy rut that you dug up, huh?”

Catelynn showed her support for her husband’s musical endeavors, captioning the clip, “I keep telling him to share his art with people because it’s impactful & people could really relate to it! I’m so damn proud of you @tylerbaltierramtv and you are an amazing daddy!! We adore you!”

The snippet was seemingly posted without Tyler’s knowledge. Despite the surprise, he thanked his longtime love and opened up about using music as therapy in the comment section.

"Wow…I love you so much babe,” he wrote. “Idk if I was ready for this & I never really planned on ever sharing it with people since I just use it as my own personal therapeutic outlet, but you always push me to be my most authentic best self & for that I will forever love & cherish you!"

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"Thank you for always supporting me through all of my struggles & discoveries,” he continued. “You honestly make me a better me & I love you more than I could ever express! 🥹😭."

The Baltierras met in high school and began a relationship in 2005, ultimately getting married 10 years later. They share three kids — Novalee, Vaeda and Rya — and are supportive of their biological daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009 during their time on the Teen Mom origin series 16 & Pregnant.

Both Catelynn and Tyler have been open about their mental health struggles. In 2018, Tyler discussed his battle with depression and his suicide attempt at age 11.

Tyler Baltierra. Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

“That’s where I first started feeling depressed,” he said on podcast Voices for Change 2.0, explaining how he was acting out in school. “And, obviously, my dad going in and out of prison all the time. At 11, though, that’s when I attempted suicide and failed. I was on anti-depressants a bit.”

He continued, “I’ve been diagnosed with depression here and there whenever I’ve gone back to therapy and whatnot. Recently, I went to a new place and based on a couple of sessions I had with them, they said, ‘Look, based off a snapshot of your symptoms, we think you may be on the bipolar spectrum as well.’ ”

“That was pretty shocking to figure out, but also it made a lot of sense back to when I was younger,” he added. “It was weird. But getting back into therapy, I’ve been managing that stuff.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

