Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Joins OnlyFans with Wife Catelynn's Help, Promises Nothing 'Sexual': 'We Got Kids'

Tyler Baltierra is making his debut on OnlyFans — but it’s not what you think.

The Teen Mom star recently joined the popular adult social platform — however, he and his wife Catelynn Lowell maintain that there will be nothing risqué or taboo involved.

“To be completely fair, I’m NOT doing porn at all!” Baltierra, 31, wrote on his Instagram Story Wednesday. “Cate is just sharing the stuff that I personally send to her lol! There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page she’s running.

“I didn’t go to a porn production company, hire adult film stars & crew, have sex on camera, pretend that it was some 'leaked' personal footage, or make genital molds to sell,” Baltierra continued. “Cate is being completely transparent & honest about it all. It’s just a wife sharing photos of her husband, that’s literally it!”

In her own Instagram Story shared Tuesday, Lowell, 31, assured there is nothing naughty behind her husband’s venture into OnlyFans: “Y’all we aren’t doing anything sexual on onlyfans lmaooo!!! Please we got kids! I would never lol but if you want to see what we are posting then click the link!”

Jesse Grant/Getty

In December, Lowell encouraged her husband to join OnlyFans as a way to make some extra money after a 24-lb. weight loss. She told E! News: "I'm trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans. Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans."

Lowell continued, "Boy, he looked good let me tell you. But I tell him all the time, 'You need to sign up for OnlyFans, man. You'd be making some big bucks with that.'"

Tyler Baltierra/Instagram

Last summer, Baltierra unveiled his newly toned physique to his Instagram followers. In a post, he wrote: "OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining!"

The first image was taken at the end of March 2022 when he weighed 203 lbs., according to Baltierra. The second photo posted in August 2022 showed him at 179 lbs.

“I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again!” he wrote in the same post.

Baltierra acknowledged in his latest Instagram Story on Wednesday that people are likely comparing his joining OnlyFans to that of his ex-cast members’ activities. However, as he writes: “I just wanted to clarify what type of content is being actually shared on there in case anyone thought otherwise.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The Baltierras met in high school and began a relationship in 2005, ultimately getting married 10 years later. They share three kids — Novalee, Vaeda and Rya — and are supportive of their biological daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009 during their time on the Teen Mom origin series 16 & Pregnant.

