'Teen Mom' Star Maci Bookout Says Ex Ryan Edwards' Arrest Was Her 'Breaking Point'

Ryan Edwards, who has one child with Maci Bookout, is spending time in jail for violating an order of protection — and was also arrested and charged with a DUI this year

By
Published on July 19, 2023 10:21AM EDT
Maci bookout ryan edwards court arrest
Photo:

Maci Bookout/Instagram/The US Sun/MEGA

Maci Bookout knew when she’d had enough with ex Ryan Edwards

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star confirmed it was Edwards’ arrest that made her leave the relationship. “Obviously, when things first went down with Ryan and him having to go to jail and making stupid decisions and stuff, I definitely had a breaking point then,” she said on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast.

Bookout, 31, was referring to when the Teen Mom OG alum was arrested in April for violating his probation, which PEOPLE confirmed at the time was a result of a former possession and DUI charge. The arrest affidavit said that Edwards, 35, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” behind the wheel of his “running and in drive” car. 

Maci Bookout ryan edwards

Maci Bookout/Instagram

Ahead of the DUI arrest, Edwards had been court-ordered to attend a rehabilitation program for another arrest involving him violating the terms of a protection order by his estranged wife, MacKenzie Standifer.

It became too much for Bookout, who looked at her own response to Edwards’ legal trouble as growth. “I think the [therapy] I had done previously … and just making sure that I check in with myself and that I give myself grace and that I let myself … fall apart and then pick myself back up is a game changer,” she said on the podcast.

Bookout and Edwards share 14-year-old son Bentley, who they welcomed on the Teen Mom series in 2009. At the time, the then-teens got engaged but later split in 2010. 

Despite spending time behind bars for the crimes, Bookout told Us Weekly that Edwards is closer than ever to their son.

“It makes me feel good as the mom to just know that like, although Ryan made really bad decisions and is paying the consequences for them, I’m glad to see that that hasn’t stopped him from showing up or, like, calling and communicating because in the past that would’ve halted everything,” she said.

Edwards also shares children Jagger, 5, and Stella, 2, with Mackenzie, 26. As for Bookout, she went on to marry and welcome two children with Taylor McKinney.

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV with two back-to-back episodes.

