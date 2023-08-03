'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Celebrates Son Jace's 14th Birthday: 'Such a Polite Young Man'

Jenelle Evans is celebrating her son's 14th birthday — and the teen looks all grown up.

The Teen Mom 2 star posted a photo with her son on Instagram on Wednesday.

“14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE! 🎂✨ #HappyBirthday to Jace!,” Evans, 31, captioned the post. “You’re growing into such a polite young man. I’m happy as long as you’re happy! ❤️💯 @jace_vahn.”

In the photo, Jace towered over his mom with his arm around her shoulder and a cheesy grin that showed his braces.

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Evans has three children — Jace, Kaiser Orion, and Ensley Jolie. Evans shares her son Kaiser with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, and her daughter Ensley with her husband David Eason.

The mom of three was recently granted full custody of Jace following 13 years of being in the primary care of his grandmother Barbara Evans.

On March 18, the former 16 and Pregnant star posted about the custody change on Instagram and TikTok.

Jason Davis/Getty Images

"#MyHappyEnding ITS OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words cant descibe how happy i truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom. ❤️😭," she captioned the video.

Evans previously told E! News that Jace is “much happier” following the custody agreement.

“I feel like being with his family makes him much happier. Our family wasn't complete without him," she said.

"We also didn't like the crowds he was hanging out with, so now he's in the country," she continued. "He loves riding his dirt bike and working on it recently. He wants to sign up for dirt bike races in the future."