'Teen Mom 2' Alum Kailyn Lowry Lets It Slip That She Quietly Welcomed Baby No. 5 Last Fall

Kailyn Lowry has confirmed that she's a mom of five.

The Teen Mom alum, 31, let it slip that she welcomed her fifth baby during an interview with Aurora Culpo on the latest episode of her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera.

When chatting with the newly-single mom about her reality show The Culpo Sisters, Lowry — who revealed her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott in May 2022 — said she first watched the series while she was "in the hospital having one of [her] kids.”

"I actually watched — I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” the now mom of five shared. “The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Culpo Sisters premiered in early November 2022, which would make Lowry's baby around 8 months old if she discovered the series close to its premiere. The new arrival joins big brothers Creed, who turns 3 later this month, Lux, 6 in August, 9½-year-old Lincoln and 13-year-old son Isaac. She shares Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez, Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

Aside from continuing to be a devoted mom to her children, Lowry has been working on becoming a trailblazer in the podcast space. She currently has three shows under PodcastOne: Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, Baby Mamas No Drama with Vee Rivera and Barely Famous.

Lowry originally joined 16 and Pregnant during its second season in 2010 and later appeared on Teen Mom 2, though she announced her departure from the franchise in May 2022.

"I also think that people didn't really expect me to do anything with my degree and just float around after MTV," she told PEOPLE in February.

"I really wanted to focus on making a name for myself outside of TV, and I wanted to be recognized for something other than Teen Mom," she shared. "So, people really did have a hard time accepting me for anything other than being a teen mom. I think that was one of the bigger challenges for me."

And despite her hope to be known for more than her time on Teen Mom, Lowry isn't entirely opposed to returning to reality TV someday.

"I'm sure at one point I was like, 'No, I would never do reality TV again.' But I think reality TV is similar to podcasting in the aspect that you either have it or you don't," she said.

"I do think that I have proved that I have the capability to be on a reality show and be interesting enough for people to watch. I think people would be very interested to see the dynamic behind the scenes of podcasting, especially when it is really saturated and people don't like each other," she adds. "There's a lot of cattiness that people don't realize, and so I think that would be a really interesting show."

