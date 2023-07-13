'Teen Mom' Alum Nathan Griffith Arrested on Charges of Battery by Strangulation in Las Vegas

Griffith was previously arrested on charges of domestic battery in February and driving under the influence in October 2019

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as a digital news writer, covering stories spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed E! Online, Hollywood Life and Oscar.com.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 13, 2023 05:06PM EDT
Nathan Griffith.

Teen Mom 2 alum Nathan Griffith’s legal troubles are continuing.

The 35-year-old former reality star was arrested for an alleged battery by strangulation in Las Vegas and booked into Clark County Jail on Wednesday, according to online records viewed by PEOPLE.

Authorities were called to a home where the television personality was staying on Wednesday and arrested him for allegedly committing battery against a family member, TMZ reported.

Griffith is being held on $5,000 bail and his initial hearing is set for Thursday, per online records.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

In February, Griffith was charged with committing domestic battery by strangulation after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Nathan Griffith. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office/SplashNews.com

Griffith was arrested after Delray Beach, Fla. police responded to a disturbance call placed by his brother-in-law, according to TMZ. The reality star's relative placed the call after Griffith allegedly told him over the phone that he had "lost it," choked a woman and dragged her up the stairs. The charges were later dropped in March, according to The Sun.

The MTV star was also arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in October 2019. 

A spokesperson for the Cary Police Department told PEOPLE: “We got a call at around 5:23 p.m. about a person unconscious in a vehicle at the Harris Teeter. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they found that the vehicle was running and determined the nature of the call was not medical so they contacted PD. Our officer arrived on the scene, conducted a DWI investigation, formed the opinion that he was impaired and placed him under arrest.”

Griffith is known to reality fans as the former fiancé of Jenelle Evans, 31, with whom he shares son Kaiser, 9. As documented on Teen Mom 2, Evans and Griffith had a volatile relationship from 2013 to 2015, and were briefly engaged before calling it quits.

The pair managed to operate much more peacefully as coparents, with Griffith tweeting in 2019 that their dynamic was much improved.

"I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with [Evans]. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with," he wrote.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

