Teen Lacrosse Player Sadie Mauro Killed in Cape Cod Boat Crash: 'Devastated and Heartbroken'

"A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind," Mauro's high school principal wrote in a tribute

Published on July 23, 2023 09:56PM EDT
Teen lacrosse player Sadie Mauro was killed in a boat crash in Cape Cod. Photo:

wcvb

High school lacrosse star Sadie Mauro, 17, was killed Friday night after her boat crashed into a jetty off Cape Cod in Massachusetts.

Mauro’s body was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, NBC Boston reported. 

The Massachusetts Environmental Police, the Barnstable County Dive Team and the Sandwich Fire Department were also involved in the search after a missing person report surfaced following the crash, per Daily Mail.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. off Cold Storage Beach in Sesuit Harbor in Dennis, according to multiple outlets.

Six other people were aboard the vessel, including a 17-year-old boy who was transported to a local hospital for a head injury, authorities said. There is no update on his condition.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined, but police said the investigation is still active.

Mauro was a rising senior at Dover-Sherborn High School and competed on a club lacrosse team as a defender and midfielder.

She previously expressed her interest in playing the sport in college, writing to coaches in hopes of being recruited, “I can't wait to continue my athletic and academic career collegiately.”

Dover-Sherborn High School Principal John Smith said in a letter to families that the school community is "devastated and heartbroken” over Mauro’s death, per CBS News.

"Sadie's smile could light up a room. She had a heart of gold and the sweetest spirit," Smith said, according to multiple outlets. "She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors. A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

Dover-Sherborn Public Schools Superintendent Beth McCoy wrote in her own letter to families, “The Dover-Sherborn community is strong and is known for its strength and resiliency in the face of unimaginable tragedy,” per Daily Mail and NBC Boston.

“We will continue to support each other in the days and weeks ahead as we surround Sadie’s family, friends and loved ones with care and love," McCoy continued. "I will be hugging my children extra tight this evening — I am sure you will do the same.

