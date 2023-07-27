Mich. Teen Who Killed Sleeping Dad by Dousing Him with Lye Released from Jail After Fewer than 2 Years

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, was found guilty of dousing her father with chemical drain cleaner, resulting in his death months later

Published on July 27, 2023 02:26PM EDT
megan imirowicz
Megan Joyce Imirowicz.

A Michigan teenager who killed her father with a chemical drain cleaner was released from jail after spending more than a year behind bars, according to multiple news reports.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison followed by five years probation, but she was released because she received credit for the 506 days she had already served, according to The Oakland Press, WNEM, and the Associated Press.

“This was not the sentence we advocated for, however the judge ultimately decides what sentence will be imposed,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams told The Oakland Press.

On June 15, Imirowicz was found guilty by a jury of both domestic violence and "unlawful possession or use of a harmful irritant causing death" in connection with the 2021 death of her 64-year-old father Konrad Imirowicz, according to a statement from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

She faced the possibility of life in prison.


During the trial, prosecutors claimed the attack happened after Konrad told his daughter he was drunk and unable to drive her to a hair salon in October 2021, shortly before her birthday, according to NBC News.

"The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on October 1, 2021, when the then 18-year-old defendant threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping father," the prosecutor's statement reads. The father was hospitalized for chemical burns across his body.

“He survived for five months following the attack, but ultimately died on March 6, 2022, three days after he was removed from life support, from chemical burns and complications sustained when a chemical was thrown on him,” the statement reads.

Imirowicz was arrested shortly after her father’s death.

"This is a tragic case," Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald added. "I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim in this case."

Prior to her sentencing, Imirowicz shared a statement in court saying her father was her “hero” and “best friend,” per WNEM. “The prosecution has tried to make me look like a monster but that's not me and never was,” she reportedly told the judge.

