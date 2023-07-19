Teen Found Dead in Ariz. Lake After He Went Missing While on Trip with Football Team: 'Kind Young Man'

A teenager was found dead in a lake after he went missing while visiting a local lake in Arizona with his football team.

Christopher Hampton, 15, was found dead in Show Low Lake on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

"While attending an athletic camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School on Monday, July 17, the Cesar Chavez Football team traveled to a lake after the camp ended. During their time at the lake, a student-athlete went missing," Richard Franco, spokesman for the Phoenix Union High School District, said in a statement released before Hampton's body was found, according to The Arizona Republic.

The following afternoon, school officials said they "learned the unfortunate news that Cesar Chavez High School student Christopher Hampton lost his life," the district said in a statement, per AZFamily.com and ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

Franco said the student was reported missing while the team was at the lake and police were "immediately" informed, according to The Arizona Republic.

Rescue personnel located Hampton’s body less than 24 hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Show Low Lake. Navajo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"Christopher was a friend, athlete and kind young man that will be deeply missed by all those who knew him," Phoenix Union High School District said in Tuesday’s statement, per the outlets.

The district did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Cesar Chavez High School football team is one of many to participate in athletic camps at Blue Ridge High School during the summertime, according to the Republic.



The Phoenix Union High School District said it will continue to “offer emotional support for students, staff, and families impacted” in wake of the tragic news.

“We wish to express our sympathy to his family and friends that are grieving this loss,” the district said, per AZFamily.com and KNXV-TV. “This tragedy impacts all communities that we serve.”

An investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing. The school district said it is cooperating with investigators.

