Teen Found Dead in Ariz. Lake After He Went Missing While on Trip with Football Team: 'Kind Young Man'

15-year-old Christopher Hampton's body was found Tuesday in Show Low Lake, according to authorities

By
Published on July 19, 2023 03:00PM EDT
Christopher Hampton, Teen Who Disappeared During Football Camp Found Dead in Ariz. Lake
Christopher Hampton. Photo:

Navajo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A teenager was found dead in a lake after he went missing while visiting a local lake in Arizona with his football team.

Christopher Hampton, 15, was found dead in Show Low Lake on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

"While attending an athletic camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School on Monday, July 17, the Cesar Chavez Football team traveled to a lake after the camp ended. During their time at the lake, a student-athlete went missing," Richard Franco, spokesman for the Phoenix Union High School District, said in a statement released before Hampton's body was found, according to The Arizona Republic.

The following afternoon, school officials said they "learned the unfortunate news that Cesar Chavez High School student Christopher Hampton lost his life," the district said in a statement, per AZFamily.com and ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.

Franco said the student was reported missing while the team was at the lake and police were "immediately" informed, according to The Arizona Republic.

Rescue personnel located Hampton’s body less than 24 hours later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Hampton, Teen Who Disappeared During Football Camp Found Dead in Ariz. Lake
Show Low Lake.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

"Christopher was a friend, athlete and kind young man that will be deeply missed by all those who knew him," Phoenix Union High School District said in Tuesday’s statement, per the outlets.

The district did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Cesar Chavez High School football team is one of many to participate in athletic camps at Blue Ridge High School during the summertime, according to the Republic.

The Phoenix Union High School District said it will continue to “offer emotional support for students, staff, and families impacted” in wake of the tragic news.

“We wish to express our sympathy to his family and friends that are grieving this loss,” the district said, per AZFamily.com and KNXV-TV. “This tragedy impacts all communities that we serve.”

An investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing. The school district said it is cooperating with investigators.

Related Articles
ody bags are laid out at the scene where dozens of bodies have been found in shallow graves in the village of Shakahola, near the coastal city of Malindi, in southern Kenya on April 24, 2023. The number of people who died in connection with KenyaÃ¢ÂÂs doomsday cult has crossed the 400 mark as detectives exhumed 12 more bodies on Monday, July 18, 2023, believed to be followers of a pastor who ordered them to fast to death in order to meet Jesus. Pastor Paul Mackenzie, who is linked to the cult based in a forested area in Malindi, coastal Kenya, is in police custody, along with 36 other suspects. All have yet to be charged.
More Than 400 Found Dead from Kenya Doomsday Cult
OTTAWA, ON - MARCH 14: Alex Galchenyuk #17 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 14, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
NHL's Alex Galchenyuk 'Deeply Ashamed' of Using Racial Slurs Towards Police, Enters Assistance Program
Delware Water Gap, Delaware River, Body of Missing Teen Found in Delaware River After 3-Day Search
Body of Missing Teen Found in Delaware River After 3-Day Search
Cody Ince
Former Iowa Hawkeyes Offensive Lineman Cody Ince, Who Was 'About to Be Married,' Dead at 23
Majesty williams found in mexico after being missing for 2 years
A Georgia Girl Who Vanished 2 Years Ago Was Just Found Safe in Mexico
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell tout.
Inside the Carlee Russell Case: What Happened to Woman Who Vanished After Calling 911 to Report Child Missing?
Former worker kills 2 at Harvey Shipyard before being killed by deputies
Former Employee Shot Dead After Killing 2 at Louisiana Shipyard: Police
Bridget Webster; Charity Perry; Kristin Smith; Ashley Real
Deaths of 4 Women in 3 Months Are Linked, Say Authorities in Oregon
Merman Mike scuba diver finds $9500 ring and returns it
Scuba Diver Finds Woman’s Missing $9,500 Wedding Ring After She Lost it in California Lake
Monica de Leon Barba released by kidnappers
California Woman, 30, Returns Home After Being Kidnapped in Mexico While Walking Dog 8 Months Ago
Vickie Lynn Belk
Man Arrested in 1979 Cold Case Murder of Md. Mom Who Was Found Fatally Shot in Woods
Amina Alhaj-Omar, Body of Ohio State Grad Student Amina Alhaj-Omar Found in Quarry
Ohio State Grad Student, 25, Who Went Missing in June Found Dead in Quarry
Carlethia Carlee Nichole Russell Thomar Latrell Simmons
Woman Who Disappeared After Reporting Toddler on Interstate Was 'Fighting for Her Life,' Says Boyfriend
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found
Woman Who Disappeared After Calling 911 to Report a Toddler on an Ala. Interstate Has Been Found Alive
Police Capture Escaped Prison Inmate After Over a Week on the Run
Police Capture Escaped Prison Inmate Who Was on the Run for Over a Week in Pennsylvania
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence
Calif. Man Who Murdered 3 Teens After Becoming Enraged by Doorbell Prank Gets Life Sentence