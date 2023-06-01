Texas Teen Found Dead After He and Friend Were Reportedly Ejected From a Boat: 'Our Hearts Are Shattered'

Crews located the body of 14-year-old Conner Curtice during “an extensive search" of the water "using sonar technology," according to authorities

By
Published on June 1, 2023 09:59 PM
14-Year-Old Found Dead After He and Friend Were Ejected From Water
Photo:

gofundme

A 14-year-old boy has been found dead in a Texas river after he was reportedly thrown from a boat during a Memorial Day accident.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said a boater called 911 on Monday afternoon to report that the victim “had fallen overboard” on the Neches River near Deck Hand Alley.

The caller said the victim had “not resurfaced” after tumbling into the water, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Conner Curtice was “ejected from the boat” during the accident, according to GoFundMe organizer Lindsi Vercher, who describes herself as the childhood best friend of Conner’s mom Ashlea Curtice.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Captain Ryan Hall said two friends were on a boat near the NatGasoline plant on Sulphur Plant Road when the vessel began taking on water, according to KBMT-12.

An 18-year-old who was driving the boat allegedly claimed he and the teenager were trying to plug up the holes when the boat lurched and sent them both flying, Hall said, per the report.

Conner’s body was located in the river on Tuesday around 6 p.m. local time, according to the sheriff’s office. An autopsy has been ordered.

“Our hearts are shattered,” Vercher wrote on GoFundMe's website, “but the complete outpouring of love for our family has felt, has given us the strength to keep pressing on during this living nightmare.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The JCSO’s Marine Division was joined by Texas Game Wardens and the Port Neches Fire Department as they conducted an initial search of the area.

Crews conducted “an extensive search using sonar technology to locate the body,” the JCSO said.

His family said Conner was going to be a freshman at Port Neches-Groves High School this coming school year.

A candlelight vigil was held for Conner on Wednesday, according to KBMT.

“We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts, and ask that you please continue to pray for our family in the weeks and months to come,” Vercher wrote in the description of the GoFundMe campaign, which has garnered more than $53,000 in donations.

The Texas Game Wardens are leading an investigation into Monday’s incident, according to the JCSO.

Related Articles
California Nurse on Vacation Struck by Falling Tree Limb on Waterfall Hike
Calif. Woman Has 'No Feeling from the Chest Down' After Being Struck by Tree Limb on Vacation
The small boat marina and harbor at Honokohau is viewed on December 16, 2016
Tourist Who Drove Down Boat Ramp into Hawaii Harbor Said GPS Told Her to 'Take This Route': Police
Search suspended for 4 people missing after Alaskan charter boat sinks: Coast Guard
3 Dead, Including Hawaii Couple, 2 Remain Missing After Boat Found Partially Submerged in Alaska
Ronnie Peale Jr
Search Suspended for 'Wonderful' Man, 35, Who Fell Overboard Ship While on First Cruise
Aubrey Scaletta
6-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Strap She Was Playing with While Riding in Truck 'Severed Her Feet'
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Mo. Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Died from Apparent Gunshot Wound
Justin Sutherland
Justin Sutherland Gets 'Back on the Water' with 'Emotional Support' After Horrifying Boating Accident
People view a six-story apartment building after it collapsed yesterday on May 29, 2023 in Davenport, Iowa
5 People Remain Unaccounted for After Iowa Apartment Building Collapse
Whitman Marine reservist reunited with lost ring thanks to good Samaritan, police officer
Mass. Marine Reservist Reunited with Special Boot-Camp Ring After Losing it Playing Basketball
Rehan Staton
Maryland Man Who Was a Sanitation Worker Before Getting Accepted into Harvard Law School Earns Degree
Jonathan Nguyen, who drowned in a California
Recent College Grad, 21, Found Dead After Diving into Calif. River While Hiking with Friends
Dr. John Forsyth missing
Missouri Doctor Who Vanished Before ER Shift Found Dead in Arkansas, Brother Says
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
2 Dead and 12 Injured as Car Collides with Van on Wisconsin Highway
Nikki Alcaraz went missing while on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend, Steven Tyler Stratton
Nikki Alcaraz ‘Found to Be Safe’ After Disappearing on Cross-Country Road Trip 3 Weeks Ago
Arby's fast food
Mom Who Died in Arby's Freezer 'Beat Her Hands Bloody Trying to Escape': Lawsuit
Vivian Eagle and Cade Thompson Prom
Teens Who Became Friends After Sharing Same Bone Cancer Diagnosis Go to Prom Together: 'Perfect Night'