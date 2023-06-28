Teen Flying Drone Saves 2 Jeep Passengers Stranded in Flooded Sinkhole

A Colorado teenager found more than what he expected when he set out to investigate recent flooding in Weld County.

Josh Logue, 18, sent his drone out on Saturday morning to capture flood waters from the downfall in the rural area. But soon after, he came across a dark spot over a roadway about two miles away from his home in Brighton, Colorado.

"I fly down here all the time just looking," Logue told CBS News. "I said, 'What is that?' And I flew down over it and it's a car in the hole.”

The teen went to get help from his neighbor Ryan Nuanes — an assistant fire chief at the Denver Fire Department. The pair then drove down to the bridge on Weld County Road 2, where they found two people trapped in an upside-down jeep.

Firefighters rescuing passengers from a sinkhole bridge on Weld County Road 2 on June 24, 2023. Courtesy Colorado State Patrol

“So we get down there. The horn is blaring, and the car is underwater,” Logue told The New York Times.

After the man in the S.U.V. told them that he had “about six inches of breathing room” left and that they had been in the hole for about 15 minutes, the pair quickly called 911. "The concern that I had, as a firefighter, was that this river was gonna swell even more and it was going to then trap those people underwater," Nuanes, 46, told CBS News.

Crews from Brighton Fire Rescue District were able to rescue the passengers inside the car by hooking the jeep to a pickup truck and rolling it over so they could open one of its doors.

According to the Times, the 66-year-old driver suffered a serious injury, while the 61-year-old woman passenger was unharmed. They were both transported to the hospital after the rescue. The couple had been driving home to Keenesburg when they got trapped in the sinkhole around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, which was approximately 15 minutes before Logue’s drone spotted them.

“That’s another godsend from the kid with the drone,” Brighton Fire Rescue battalion chief Colin Brunt told the Times. “I don’t know how long these people would have been there if he hadn’t flown that drone right by there.”



Per The Washington Post, Logue hopes to become a professional drone pilot in the future. “It’ll be a story that I’ll tell,” Logue said.