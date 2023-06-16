Mich. Teenager Faces Life in Jail for Killing Sleeping Father with Chemical Drain Cleaner

A Michigan teenager is facing the possibility of life in prison after being convicted of killing her father with a chemical drain cleaner.

On Thursday, Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, was found guilty by a Michigan jury of both domestic violence and "unlawful possession or use of a harmful irritant causing death" more than a year after the death of her 64-year-old father Konrad Imirowicz, per a release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

During the trial, prosecutors claimed the attack happened after Konrad told his daughter he was drunk and unable to drive her to a hair salon in October 2021, shortly before her birthday, reported NBC News.

"The conviction stems from an incident that occurred on October 1, 2021, when the then 18-year-old defendant threw lye, a chemical drain cleaner, on her sleeping father," added the prosecutor's statement.

"The victim was hospitalized for chemical burns across his body. He survived for five months following the attack, but ultimately died on March 6, 2022, three days after he was removed from life support, from chemical burns and complications sustained when a chemical was thrown on him."

"This is a tragic case," added Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald, about Imirowicz, who was first charged by state police in March 2022.

"The defendant lashed out in anger and wound up killing her father," he added. "I commend the prosecution team for the tremendous work that went into the prosecution and securing justice for the victim in this case."

According to Law & Crime, Imirowicz's attorney Fred Miller argued that her father told investigators he didn't know who caused the burns and suggested authorities obtained a false confession from the teen by questioning her inside a vehicle.

Despite this, the 12-person jury returned a guilty verdict after hearing from nine witnesses over four days, stated the prosecutor's release.

Imirowicz is currently being held at Oakland County Jail and will be sentenced on July 25.