Teen Died by Suicide After Alleged Online 'Sextortion,' 2 Nigerian Men Extradited to U.S. to Face Charges



Two men from Nigeria have been extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection with an alleged online scam that affected numerous young boys and men, and even led to a teenager’s suicide in 2022.

Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, both of Lagos, Nigeria, were indicted in May 2023 for allegedly sexually extorting more than 100 people across the U.S., according to an Aug. 13 press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Samuel Ogoshi is also accused of causing the death of 17-year-old Jordan DeMay, of Marquette, Mich., who was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in March 2022.

In January, Nigerian authorities arrested Samuel and Samson Ogoshi in Nigeria, and in July, a judge ordered the two men to be extradited to the U.S. to face charges. The extradition of a third suspect, Ezekial Ejehem Robert, 19, is still pending.

It’s unclear if the men have entered pleas or retained attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the four-count indictment includes charges of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, conspiracy to sexually exploit minors, conspiracy to distribute child pornography, and conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet.

The grand jury alleges that the men bought hacked social media accounts and used the accounts to pose as young women to lure teenage and young adult males into sexual chats, per the release.

One of the accounts used was an Instagram profile with the username “dani.robertts”, which communicated with DeMay shortly before his death. The three men allegedly convinced the 17-year-old — and more than 100 other international victims — to send sexually explicit photos of himself so they could blackmail him.

Prosecutors allege the men used Google and other online applications to research information about the victims, including where the victims lived, where they went to school or worked, and who their family and friends were. The men allegedly would also create collages of the sexually explicit photos along with images of the victims’ school, family and friends.

DeMay's parents told ClickOnDetroit.com in June that their son was just like any other teenager on social media and that they had no idea he had fallen victim to the sextortion scam until an investigation into his suicide was launched.

“The people that were speaking with Jordan on Instagram, they sent one of the photos to Jordan’s girlfriend at the time,” the boy’s mother, Jennifer Buta said, per the outlet. “She contacted us and let us know, and we let the detectives know, and they took it from there.”

“These three guys from the other side of the planet came into my home while we were sleeping and murdered my son.” the boy’s father, John DeMay, added.

Jordan was a senior at Marquette Senior High School at the time of his death, where he played football and basketball, according to his obituary. He was remembered in his obituary for his great smile and ability to inspire others.

“Sextortion is a horrible crime,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in the release. “To those who commit these crimes: we will pursue you around the world. And to those who are victims: please know we stand ready to help you.”

“I am extremely pleased with how swiftly extradition efforts moved forward and am grateful to the FBI and our Nigerian law enforcement partners for their unyielding work to secure justice in this international sexual exploitation investigation,” he added.

