North Carolina Teen Detained and Questioned at Florida Airport for Using Money-Saving Travel Hack

The teenager bought a ticket from Gainesville, Florida to New York City, but his father said he intended on flying to Charlotte, North Carolina

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 12, 2023 06:49PM EDT
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker And Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Hold Event Celebrating Opening Of New Gates At O'Hare Airport
An image of an American Airlines plane. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty

The airline industry is cracking down on a travel hack known as "skip-lagging."

The family of a North Carolina teen said their son was recently detained at an airport for allegedly using such a method, WJZY-TV reported. The loophole involves booking a flight with a layover at their desired location and skipping the second flight.

A ticket was originally purchased for Hunter Parsons’ son Logan to fly from Gainesville, Florida, to New York City, WJZY reported, with a layover in Charlotte, North Carolina. But the plan was for Logan to get off the plane in Charlotte, where he resides, and meet his family. 

Hidden city ticketing, or ‘skip-lagging,’ refers to when a passenger buys a ticket for a lower cost but gets off at the layover and doesn’t complete the rest of the scheduled flight. 

Hunter Parsons told WJZY that a gate agent in Florida was suspicious when Logan possessed a North Carolina driver's license. It was the first time that Logan was traveling by himself. 

According to Parsons, Logan was “interrogated a little bit” and then “taken to a security room.”

"They kind of got out of him that he was planning to disboard in Charlotte and not going to make the connecting flight,” Parsons said, per WJZY.

An American Airlines passenger jet (Boeing 737)
American Airlines passenger jet (Boeing 737).

 Getty Images/Robert Alexander

The father said that the family had used the travel service Skiplagged.com for a number of years, and were unaware that hidden city ticketing was frowned upon in the airline industry. In 2019, Lufthansa Airlines sued a customer for over $2,000, alleging that he skipped “part of his return flight on a round-trip ticket from Oslo to Seattle,” NPR reported. 

According to WJZY, American Airlines canceled Logan’s ticket and made his family buy a new direct flight ticket. A spokesperson for the airline said that they did not know Logan was detained in Florida and that they would like to speak with the family as part of an inquiry into the matter. 

Parsons said the family’s concern was that Logan was a minor left to “fend for himself several states away.”

When reached by PEOPLE for comment, a representative for American Airlines cited the company's conditions for carriage, which mentioned that "purchasing a ticket without intending to fly all flights to gain lower fares (hidden city ticketing)" is a prohibited booking practice.

"Our records indicate the customer was questioned only at the ticket counter about their travel while attempting to check-in for their flight. A member of our Customer Relations team has been in touch with them to address their concerns," said the American Airlines representative in an email.

