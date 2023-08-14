Teen Charged with Hate Crime After Stabbing Death of O'Shae Sibley, N.Y.C. Man Voguing to Beyoncé

Dmitriy Popov, 17, was charged last week with murder as a hate crime in the stabbing death of dancer O’Shae Sibley, who was killed at a Brooklyn gas station last month after he and his friends were berated with racist, homophobic slurs while voguing to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance” album.

Returning from a birthday celebration at the beach, Sibley and four of his friends stopped at a Mobil gas station on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood shortly after 11 p.m. July 29, according to the Kings County District Attorney’s office and a friend on the scene.

As the friends pumped gas, one of Sibley’s party began dancing by the car. That’s when Popov and two others left the gas station store, allegedly spewing “homophobic and anti-Black slurs,” at the group, the district attorney’s office said in a press release Friday.

“Get that gay s--t out of here,” one of the men said, according to prosecutors.

“You don’t know us, we’re just having a good time and enjoying our lives,” Sibley told the men, trying to de-escalate the situation. “It’s all respect, we’re allowed to be here just like you.”



The other men left, but Popov stayed, recording the scene on his phone and hurling additional insults at Sibley and his friends, according to prosecutors. Eventually, Sibley and two other friends approached Popov, who allegedly responded by pulling a knife from his pocket, pointing it and threatening one of Sibley’s friends. Then Popov stabbed Sibley in the chest, puncturing his heart, prosecutors claim.

Sibley stumbled, falling into the arms of Otis Peña, whose birthday Sibley and his friends were celebrating, Peña said in a Facebook video recorded hours after Sibley’s death. Peña recalled holding his friend’s wound as blood soaked his hands and clothes. Saying he had lost “the one thing I had closest to my heart,” he said his friend had died “[just] because he’s trying to let people know that we’re gay, we exist, we don’t disrespect.”

Sibley was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center soon after, prosecutors say.

O'Shae Sibley. gofundme

“We as a community don’t deserve this,” Peña said in the video, adding: “We’re not going to live in fear. We’re not going to live in hiding. Because everybody knows me and O’Shae, we were always out and loud.”

Popov, of Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, was arraigned in youth court Friday morning, charged as a juvenile offender in Sibley’s death. The juvenile offender status, reserved for minors charged with the most serious crimes, enables the district attorney's office to treat the 17-year-old similarly to an adult defendant.

His nine-count indictment, reviewed by PEOPLE, charges him with: two counts of second-degree murder as a hate crime, second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree manslaughter as a hate crime, first-degree manslaughter, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree aggravated harassment. The double counts of hate crime-related murder and manslaughter are based on two different legal theories, Oren Yaniv, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told PEOPLE: “intentional” and “depraved indifference.” Because of the elevated hate crime charge, if found guilty of the top charge, he faces between 20 and 25 years to life in prison.

Popov pleaded not guilty on Friday, Yaniv confirms to PEOPLE.

“We are going to stand up for Mr. Sibley: for the right he has to dance, to be exuberant, of the right that he had not to stop dancing because it offended someone else,” Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said at a press conference announcing the indictment Thursday. “That's a right that all New Yorkers share – values that we all believe in – the right to be yourself, and not to be afraid to live your true self because someone else is offended by it and dares to take your life.”

Surrounded by prosecutors from both the homicide and hate crimes bureaus outside court, Gonzalez said that that July night “has impacted the entirety of Brooklyn and the entirety of the city and indeed I’d say the entire nation.” Such alleged hate crimes, Gonzalez said “robs not just a family, but an entire community of their sense of safety and security.” Referencing “many laws being passed in many states that seem to target the LGBTQ community,” he said such legislation “is responsible for increasing rhetoric of hate towards this community.”

Among such legislation being considered and recently passed: curbing gender-affirming health care, restricting transgender students from playing sports according to their gender identity and forbidding people from using bathrooms that conform to their gender identity.

Five people within the LGBTQ community were killed in the weeks around Sibley’s homicide, according to Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, a New York organization measuring hate crimes against LGBTQ people, which noted “a disturbing rise in violence and harassment,” across the U.S. in a statement about Sibley’s killing: “This cannot continue. No one should have to fear for their safety just for being themselves.”

Sibley moved from Philadelphia to New York around the start of the pandemic to pursue a career as a dancer and choreographer. At the time of his death, Sibley was dancing with Ailey Extension, an off-shoot of the prestigious modern dance group, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, according to the program.

“He was here to shine a light on himself and really shine a light on this community and New York City, and his light was shut off,” Gonzalez said Thursday. “He was killed for senseless reasons – reasons that I think have to be addressed: this intolerance that we have in our country, and in our city of people who are different than ourselves is something that we have to make sure can never stand in the city.”

Sibley’s killing garnered national attention as lawmakers and Beyoncé herself spoke out against the alleged hate crime. In the days after his death, the singing icon’s official website opened on the words “REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY” the white text on an all-black background.

“He had big dreams for life,” Sibley’s aunt, Tondra Sibley previously told PEOPLE, recalling one conversation when: “O’Shae said ‘I’m going to be famous.’” Reflecting on the attention surrounding his death, she said: “I’m like, ‘shoot he probably is at this point,’ but he didn’t mean this way.”

Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Craig Walker ordered Popov held without bail Friday. He is being held at an undisclosed jail, which is confidential under state law. His next court date is October 10.

