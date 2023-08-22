Teen Catches Wallet with $2K in Cash While Fishing — and Returns It to Farmer: ‘It Was His Money’

The grateful farmer said he would take the 14-year-old "as a grandson any day"

Published on August 22, 2023

A high school freshman from Minnesota found himself with an unusual catch while fishing with his family this summer: a wallet filled with cash.

Connor Halsa, 14, caught the odd item during a recent fishing trip with loved ones at Lake of the Woods, according to ABC affiliate WDAY-TV.

"My cousin opened the wallet up, and he said some words you probably shouldn't say, and he showed everyone," the teen told the station.

Inside was $2,000 as well as a business card with a telephone number on it.

Connor’s father suggested that his son return the wallet to its rightful owner, and the teenager agreed, according to WDAY-TV.

"We didn't work hard for the money, he did, so it was his money," Connor told the outlet.

His family was eventually able to locate the owner, Jim Denney of Iowa, who said he lost the wallet a year ago while fishing at the same lake.

The farmer recently ventured out to Moorhead to connect with the Halsa family and said he tried to get them to take some money to no avail.

Instead, Connor received a new cooler from Denney, who told the outlet he “would take Connor as a grandson any day.”

Denney also took the family out to dinner, ABC affiliate WLS-TV reported.

Summing up the entire ordeal to WDAY-TV, the farmer said, "I have the billfold in my hands, and it is still hard to believe."

