'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Announces Engagement to Shannon Nelson: 'We Are a Family'

The couple are parents to two-year-old son Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE.
Published on June 29, 2023 09:58PM EDT
Shannon Nelson and Brendan Hunt attend the 16th Annual WIF Oscar party
Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Brendan Hunt is sharing some big news just days after Ted Lasso's season 3 finale debuted.

The actor, 51, who plays Willis Beard in the beloved Apple TV+ series and serves as a co-creator, writer, and executive producer, went on Instagram on Thursday to announce that he has proposed to his girlfriend Shannon Nelson.

"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,'" he wrote alongside a picture of Nelson smiling from ear to ear as she displayed a shining emerald cut ring. Fans and friends of the couple, including Anika Noni Rose, Amanda Kloots and Kay Cannon, flocked to the comment section to express their well wishes.

Nelson also raved about the engagement by sharing the same photo and a selfie with Hunt on her Instagram page.

"We are a family," she wrote. "A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest.❤️"

While Nelson and Hunt have been relatively private about their relationship, they've often shared sweet moments with their two-year-old son, Sean Theodore Nelson Hunt, on Instagram.

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Announces Engagement to Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson/instagram

"I am so excited to watch Sean discover every day what a jackpot he won getting you to be his Dad. Here’s to a lifetime of Father’s Days and some that may even allow you more sleep. We love you so much!" wrote Nelson in a heartfelt message to Hunt for his first Father's Day in 2021.

She echoed similar sentiments when celebrating Ted Lasso's season 3 finale with a series of on-set Instagram photos.

'Special love to our Beard who creates magic everywhere he goes," she wrote. "TL#2 and his Mommy are so proud of you and what you helped make. Tonight/tomorrow we say goodbye to Nelson Rd. and we can’t wait for what comes next."

'Ted Lasso' Star Brendan Hunt Announces Engagement to Shannon Nelson

Shannon Nelson/instagram

While it is unclear whether there will be additional seasons of Ted Lasso, Hunt shared that "it's not necessarily the end of the series" when speaking to Deadline in March.

"It's just likely the end of this story because we always saw it as a three-part thing," he said. "We never even knew for sure we'd be able to tell all three parts — and suddenly, here we are. So, there will be some type of closure to this beat but closure is not necessarily the end."

