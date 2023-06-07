Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Says a Romance Between Ted and Rebecca Was Considered

Hunt also gave his "personal opinion" on Ted and Rebecca's emotional final moment together in the show's season 3 finale

Dory Jackson
Published on June 7, 2023
Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

Things could've gone very differently for Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton.

During a Reddit AMA that took place after Ted Lasso's season 3 finale,  Brendan Hunt — who plays Willis Beard but also serves as a co-creator, writer and executive producer — revealed that a romance between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) nearly happened. Hunt, 50, responded to a fan's question about whether "Ted-and-Rebecca endgame [was] ever considered in the writer's room."

"Out of professional responsibility, yes," he said in response. "But never with enthusiasm."

Hunt also answered another fan's question about why Ted tells the team and Coach Beard that he loves them, but the titular character didn't do the same with "his cosmically connected platonic soulmate" Rebecca during their teary-eyed goodbye at the airport.

"It was not something particularly discussed," Hunt admitted. "I will note, as have you, that Rebecca doesn’t say it either, so I wouldn't call that imbalanced."

The actor added, "In my personal opinion, in the airport scene they are both struggling with whether or not to say it. But they both know instinctively that if they do, it could open a floodgate they’d rather not open."

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso concluded its third season in May. By the episode's end, Ted chose to end his tenure as coach of AFC Richmond and return home to America. Rebecca, meanwhile, reconnected with her Dutch fling from earlier that season.

Since the finale aired, Waddingham has opened up about what the future holds for the beloved show. It's been rumored that season 3 will be the show's last.

"I don't know," she admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "None of us know. I don't even know if Jason knows. If he does, he is a sly dog."

Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

Apple TV+

Waddingham also looked back on her time filming season 3, saying: "Brett Goldstein and I, all the way through the shooting of the third season, it was like we were both already in mourning, so I’ve been feeling this feeling for quite a while."

Ted Lasso can be streamed in full on Apple TV+.

