Entertainment TV Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Says a Romance Between Ted and Rebecca Was Considered Hunt also gave his "personal opinion" on Ted and Rebecca's emotional final moment together in the show's season 3 finale By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 04:39 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Apple TV+ Things could've gone very differently for Ted Lasso and Rebecca Welton. During a Reddit AMA that took place after Ted Lasso's season 3 finale, Brendan Hunt — who plays Willis Beard but also serves as a co-creator, writer and executive producer — revealed that a romance between Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) nearly happened. Hunt, 50, responded to a fan's question about whether "Ted-and-Rebecca endgame [was] ever considered in the writer's room." "Out of professional responsibility, yes," he said in response. "But never with enthusiasm." ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Finale Sees Its Cast Find the Happiness They All Deserve Hunt also answered another fan's question about why Ted tells the team and Coach Beard that he loves them, but the titular character didn't do the same with "his cosmically connected platonic soulmate" Rebecca during their teary-eyed goodbye at the airport. "It was not something particularly discussed," Hunt admitted. "I will note, as have you, that Rebecca doesn’t say it either, so I wouldn't call that imbalanced." The actor added, "In my personal opinion, in the airport scene they are both struggling with whether or not to say it. But they both know instinctively that if they do, it could open a floodgate they’d rather not open." Ed Sheeran Releases 'A Beautiful Game' for the 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Finale Apple TV+ Ted Lasso concluded its third season in May. By the episode's end, Ted chose to end his tenure as coach of AFC Richmond and return home to America. Rebecca, meanwhile, reconnected with her Dutch fling from earlier that season. Since the finale aired, Waddingham has opened up about what the future holds for the beloved show. It's been rumored that season 3 will be the show's last. "I don't know," she admitted to Entertainment Weekly. "None of us know. I don't even know if Jason knows. If he does, he is a sly dog." The Cast of 'Ted Lasso': Everything to Know Apple TV+ Waddingham also looked back on her time filming season 3, saying: "Brett Goldstein and I, all the way through the shooting of the third season, it was like we were both already in mourning, so I’ve been feeling this feeling for quite a while." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Ted Lasso can be streamed in full on Apple TV+.