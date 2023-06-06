Ted Danson Calls Making Podcast with Woody Harrelson 'So Much Fun': 'We Get to Reminisce' (Exclusive)

Ted Danson is getting candid about what people can expect in his new podcast with his former Cheers costar Woody Harrelson.

The Good Place alum, who was honored with the Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday, told PEOPLE at the event that he had a blast creating the new project with his friend.

“We both had so much fun,” raved Danson, 75. “I get to hang out with my buddy, Woody.”

He said on the podcast, which is set to debut in October, the pair will not only look back on Cheers, but will also branch out to other topics they deem important.

“We get to reminisce and share and catch up with each other, which is alone enough, but we also have met many people between us who we can talk to and find out what they’re doing, including Senator [John] Kerry who had a small [role] in Cheers and we can talk to him about climate change,” the actor explained. “We can really go anywhere with it.”

Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on Cheers. Paramount Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

Danson said he and Harrelson, 61, have recorded at least six podcast episodes so far and plan to do more after Harrelson, who is currently filming for a movie, wraps up work.



He initially revealed details about the podcast at the show's reunion panel at ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, over the weekend, telling the audience, “We are going to celebrate Cheers and we are going to catch up, and we are having a ball.”

Danson and several cast members, including George Wendt and John Ratzenberger, opened up about what it was like filming the show at the event and even disclosed what was really in the pub pint glasses of the popular NBC sitcom, which was set at the show's titular bar in Boston.

“It was Near Beer, and it was non-alcoholic beer, and they wanted it to be draft,” recalled Wendt, 74, who played Norm Peterson. “So it was warm and flat, and the prop man put salt into it. So it was warm, flat, salty, non-alcoholic beer."

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Wendt and Ratzenburger, 76, also discussed finding a last-minute welcome gift for the late Kirstie Alley when she joined the show — which happened to be a shotgun.



"Going past all these places and we go past Big 5 Sporting Goods, and John goes, 'You wanna buy her a shotgun?' " said Wendt, prompting laughter from the audience.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“And, like you, I laughed for about 5 minutes,” he continued. “And then immediately pulled into the parking lot, and we bought her a freakin’ shotgun.”

Cheers aired for 11 seasons from 1982 to 1993. Its spinoff Frasier — centering on the popular Cheers character Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) — was also a hit, running from 1993 until 2004.

While Cheers has not yet been rebooted, a Frasier revival is on the way.