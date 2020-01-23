Xbox One X Bundles Are at Their Lowest Prices Since Black Friday — Up to $150 Off

Alongside the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, Microsoft’s Xbox One X is one of the most popular gaming consoles available on the market right now. While most shoppers wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to snag an Xbox, November’s blowouts aren’t the only time to pick up video game consoles at great discounts. In fact, some of them are quietly on sale right now.

Amazon is currently slashing prices on the Xbox One X console, with bundles priced at $349.99 — just $0.99 more than what they were during Black Friday. That means you’re saving $150 on an Xbox One X that comes with 1 terabyte of storage and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order; same goes for limited-edition Gears 5 bundle that comes with a Gears universe-themed controller and console.

Tons of Xbox video games are discounted on Amazon, too. The digital code versions of Sid Meier’s Civilization VI and Borderlands 3 are only $39 each, and the code for the ever-popular Madden NFL 20’s downloadable code is 50 percent off — just in time for the Super Bowl on February 2. Once you purchase and download these games, you’ll be able to play them immediately when you redeem the codes on your Xbox consoles.

Those who prefer discs can also score fan favorites like the Legend edition of NBA 2K20 for 34 percent off. Plus, the highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot that was just released last week is also on sale for $10 less than usual right now.

At such great prices, it’s nearly a miracle that these popular bundles and games are still available. Below, check out the best Xbox bundle and game deals you can find right now, but hurry — like with any good sale, they’re bound to sell out quickly.

Best Xbox One X Bundles on Sale

Best Xbox One Games on Sale

