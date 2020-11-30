Amazon Dropped 200+ Deals on Top-Rated Earbuds from Bose, Samsung, Sony, and More — Hours Before Cyber Monday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These are the eight best wireless earbuds deals on Amazon right now:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While some earbuds can retail as high as $250, you can actually score customer-favorite pairs for as little as $20 right now. The Skullcandy Indy Wireless Earbuds are nearly 60 percent off right now. They come in seven colors including pink, olive, and navy, are water and sweat-resistant, and have a playtime of up to 16 hours after a single charge. Over 6,200 shoppers have left them a five-star rating, saying that they “sound amazing” and are even “better” than higher-end options.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds, $34.99 (orig. $84.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beben Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Even popular options from brands like Bose, Samsung, and Apple are majorly discounted. This is the first time ever the Samsung Galaxy Buds have dropped down to just $130. The earbuds come in four colors and feature active-noise cancellation, which lets you block out background noise.

“Samsung hit this one out of the park — unique design, outstanding sound, and hours of comfort,” one shopper wrote. “These little beans are so amazingly comfortable that you forget they are in your ears.”

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Wireless Earbuds with Noise-Cancellation, $129.99—139.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired), $109.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com