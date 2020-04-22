WhatsApp Will Soon Increase the Limit of Video Call Participants to 8: Report

Image zoom Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty

WhatsApp is reportedly working on upping its video conferencing technology as more and more people turn to group calls for working from home, attending virtual school and connecting with family and friends amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The messaging platform will soon support up to eight participants in a group voice or video call, up from four, WABetaInfo reported.

The change — which will be rolled out gradually, first through a beta version of the app — allows WhatsApp to compete with the likes of Skype and Zoom, both of which have seen usage skyrocket during the pandemic, according to MarketWatch.

However, both Skype and Zoom have the capacity for much larger calls — Skype recently expanded its maximum number of participants to 50, and the default Zoom plan supports 100.

In order to access the new WhatsApp feature, both Android and iOS users will have to update their apps to the most recent version and then try to create a call with more than four people, according to WABetaInfo.

Though WhatsApp has not yet confirmed the latest change and did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, it did recently update its “call” button to make group calls easier, per the company’s Twitter page.

“We’ve made it easier than ever to start a group call from WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group chat tap the video or voice call icon to directly start a call with everyone in the chat!” a tweet on April 7 reads.

