Why Yes, You Can Score a 75-Inch TV for $1,200 Off at Walmart Right Now

The holiday shopping season is only getting better. Walmart has been running crazy-good sales on this year’s hot commodities, like Apple AirPods and the Instant Pot, throughout the month of December. And if you’re in the market for a new TV, you definitely haven’t missed your chance to save.

Prepare to be blown away by the deal Walmart is offering on this 75-inch Sceptre 4K TV. It usually goes for $1,800, but for a limited time, you can snag it for a whopping $1,200 off — that’s way less than half the original price. Too good to be true, right?

With four times the number of pixels of a regular HD TV, this ultra high-definition 4K TV will quite literally transform your living room into a home theater. Its clarity and color deliver an astonishingly realistic picture quality that will further immerse you in whatever you’re watching. And while this particular model does not have smart TV capabilities, it does feature four HDMI ports for plugging in streaming devices. (If you’re in need of a device to access Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+, this Roku premiere 4K streaming media player is also on sale at Walmart right now.)

Image zoom

Buy It! Sceptre 75-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD(2160P) HDR LED TV, $599.99 (orig. $1,799.99); walmart.com

With the coldest months of winter ahead (looking at you, January), you’re likely going spend more time indoors binge-watching TV shows and movies, so there’s never been a better time to upgrade your TV, especially considering you can get a great one for so cheap right now.

If 75 inches is too big for your home, we’ve rounded up six more amazing TV deals you can snag at Walmart leading up to Christmas. These prices can change overnight, so add one to your cart while these savings on endless entertainment are still active.

Shop More TV Deals at Walmart