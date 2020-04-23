Your Smartphone Is 10 Times Dirtier Than Your Toilet — Here Are 7 UV Sanitizers to Clean It

Image zoom Phone Sanitizers Getty

Because of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), everyone is taking extra precautions by washing and sanitizing their hands more, wearing cloth face masks in public spaces, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces like door handles, countertops, and light switches. But there’s one item you touch constantly but might not think to sanitize — and you’re probably holding it right now.

Studies have shown that your smartphone is 10 times dirtier than your toilet and harbors roughly 25,000 germs per square inch, a few scary statistics given what’s happening in the world today. And while the CDC recommends sanitizing electronics with disinfectant wipes or putting wipeable covers on them, many cleaning supplies are currently out of stock. Thankfully, there are handy devices that are just as effective for cleaning your phone, if not more so.

Several companies have started to produce UV phone sanitizers in recent years. According to the International Ultraviolet Association’s website,“UV is a known disinfectant for air, water, and surfaces that can help to mitigate the risk of acquiring an infection in contact with the COVID-19 virus when applied correctly.”

Here are seven UV phone sanitizers that you can order online right now:

Casetify

This company is known for its colorful and personalized phone cases and they’re loved by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Lana Condor, and Hilary Duff, and it recently launched a UV Sanitizer. The rectangular box has six built-in lamps that use high-efficiency UV-C light technology to kill 99.9 percent of germs on your phone in just three minutes. Simply place your smartphone inside, close it, and press the button to begin the sanitizing process. It’ll sanitize other objects you touch frequently, too, like your keys, sunglasses, watch, and anything else that will fit inside. It is still available to order online and will ship out during the third week of May.

Buy It! Casetify UV Sanitizer, $120; casetify.com

PhoneSoap

The PhoneSoap is one of the most popular phone cleaners online, but finding one in stock right now is extremely difficult. Instead, try another iteration of its smartphone sanitizing device, such as the PhoneSoap 3, PhoneSoap Go, PhoneSoap Wireless, or HomeSoap — all are available for pre-order right now, and the PhoneSoap Wireless will ship as early as May 15. The hub not only uses four powerful UV-C lights to safely kill unwanted bacteria in 10 minutes, but it will also charge compatible smartphones without plugging them in. If your phone is not compatible, go for the black and silver version of the PhoneSoap 3, which will ship on May 28.

Buy It! PhoneSoap Wireless, $99.95; phonesoap.com

HoMedics

This small-but-mighty sanitizer from HoMedics has the power to kill 99.9 percent of microorganisms and other bacteria in just one minute. It features two UV-C LED lights and the company’s patented pop-up technology, which allows it to collapse and sleekly tuck inside your bag when you need to leave the house. The HoMedics UV-Clean phone sanitizer is rechargeable and can last for up to 70 uses on a single charge. It’s currently in stock at Urban Outfitters.

Buy It! HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer, $80; urbanoutfitters.com

Lexon Oblio

This innovative dual-purpose device wirelessly charges your phone while simultaneously sanitizing it. It has an advanced antibacterial UV-C light that uses ionizer technology to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria on your smartphone screen in 20 minutes. The Lexon sanitizing and charging station is so in-demand that it’s sold out at major retailers, but it’s still in stock at Urban Outfitters.

Buy It! Lexon Oblio UV Sanitizing Wireless Charging Station, $80; urbanoutfitters.com

