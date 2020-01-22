Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Clarifies His Extreme Routines, Confirms He Only Eats 1 Meal Per Day

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey would rather not spend a large portion of his day eating.

In a video for Wired released last week, the 43-year-old web developer answered questions from users of the social media platform he founded in 2006 — including one person who questioned just how real claims of his extreme lifestyle are.

“Some of it’s real,” said Dorsey, addressing an article that reported him as eating five meals per week, meditating for multiple hours and practicing a daily sauna and ice bath routine.

“I try to meditate two hours every single day,” he said. “I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day, and I eat seven meals every week, just dinner.”

In April, Dorsey opened up to the Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance podcast about his daily rituals, which he believes improves his overall mental and physical health.

Dorsey claimed during the interview that his daily practice of intermittent fasting, walking to work, and hydrotherapy ensure he effectively runs his tech companies and performs at a high level each and every day.

The businessman said he eats just one meal per day at dinnertime, between the hours of 6:30 and 9 p.m. as opposed to the typical three to six small meals recommended by health experts.

His dishes typically consist of a protein (chicken, steak or fish) with vegetables (salad, spinach, asparagus or Brussels sprouts). Dorsey does treat himself to dessert but limits the intake of sugar to only mixed berries, dark chocolate, or a glass of red wine.

“During the day, I feel so much more focused,” he said in the April interview. “… You have this very focused point of mind in terms of this drive. The time back from breakfast and lunch allowed me to focus more on what my day is.”

This practice of condensing all meals into a short period and fasting for the rest of the day is referred to as intermittent fasting. Though it can be beneficial to lose weight and improve health, experts have said that it’s no more effective than the average diet.

“A lot of my routine today is all due to what felt like just had to be done in order to, not only survive but to make sure that I can continue to be performing and continue to be clear,” he said on the podcast. “Some practices have been impactful, some I’m not sure if they’ve been impactful just yet.”

He added: “It only benefits me if I can raise the bar on myself.”

