You Have 24 Hours to Get These Wireless Earbuds for $90 Less Than AirPods

If you've been looking for an affordable pair of wireless earbuds, today is your lucky day. For the next 24 hours, you can score a pair of Tribit bluetooth headphones for as little as $40 on Amazon.
As part of an Amazon Deal of the Day, the Tribit Flybuds NC and Flybuds C1 are both 20 percent off, coming at $40 and $56, respectively. That's nearly $90 less than a pair of AirPods and $179 less than a pair of AirPods Pro for the Flybuds NC, which shoppers say "outperform much more expensive units."
The Tribit Flybuds NC have noise cancellation technology, so you can block out surrounding noise for a premium audio experience. But if you want to chat with a friend or listen for something around you, just turn on transparent mode, and the immersive sound will fade. You can get 10 hours of playback time out of a single charge and 25 additional hours with the charging case.
"FlyBuds have become an essential part of my daily workouts," one reviewer wrote. "Great fit, great sound, and sweatproof. Battery life is exceptional, and the sound is clean and balanced, not too bassy like many other earbuds I have tried. I have been very impressed with Tribit's products and the value for the money."
Buy It! Flybuds NC Wireless Earbuds, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
At a slightly higher price point, the FlyBuds C1 can last 12 hours on a single charge and another 38 hours with the charging case (yes, we're talking about a 50-hour battery life). They have Bluetooth 5.2 technology, which lets you listen wirelessly from up to 98 feet away. Plus, they have high-resolution audio, so you'll hear every note and every word crystal clear.
"Apple and to a lesser degree, Samsung, have some serious explaining to do," a shopper wrote. "These are good. Very good. Good bass, crisp highs, it's all there. Why in the high holy heck would you spend more?"
Buy It! Flybuds C1 Wireless Earbuds, $55.99 (orig. $69.99); amazon.com
If you already have headphones you like, check out this portable Bluetooth speaker from Tribit that's on sale for just $37. The StormBox Micro can strap onto handlebars or a backpack, so you can take it with you on the go. It's completely waterproof and lasts up to eight hours on one charge.
Over 1,600 Amazon shoppers have given this wireless speaker a five-star rating. One wrote that the "sound quality is outstanding and clear and the bass is amazing from this little speaker," while another shared that it's "one of the best sounding mini speakers for the price."
Buy It! StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $37.18 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
You only have 24 hours to take advantage of these wireless earbuds and speaker deals, so we highly recommend making your purchases before time runs out.
