These Trending Prime Day Tech Deals Will Be Gone Before You Know It

Tons of devices, including Echo Buds and the Echo Show, are at their lowest prices ever
By Tess Garcia
June 21, 2021 12:30 PM
If you've shopped Amazon Prime Day in the past, you know it's one of the best times to add electronics to your cart. This year's two-day sale event includes thousands of top-rated devices at their lowest prices ever. As thrilling as that may sound, it can become overwhelming fast - which is why we did the heavy lifting for you.

Below, we rounded up nine Prime Day device deals customers are flocking to. You'll need a Prime membership to secure the discounts, so if you don't already have one, sign up for a free 30-day trial here.

Trending Prime Day Device Deals

Amazon's 2021 Echo Show is marked down to an all-time-low price of $95. The touchscreen gadget can surf the web, stream TV shows and movies, display video calls, and even control compatible devices like security cameras using its built-in Alexa feature. In short, it's the only smart home system you'll ever need.

Buy It! Echo Show 8 (2021 Release), $94.99 with Prime membership (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

In the market for new earbuds? Check out the all-new Echo Buds, which are on sale for the first time ever right now. The wireless headphones are the number-one new release in Amazon's earbuds category and feature active noise cancellation, Alexa compatibility, and a five-hour battery life.   

Buy It! Echo Buds (2nd Gen) with Active Noise Cancellation and Alexa, $79.99 with Prime membership (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

The 4K Fire TV Stick is a full 50 percent off for Prime Day. Its 532,000 five-star ratings speak for themselves, but if you're not convinced, consider this statement from a reviewer: "If you get this new Fire Stick, forget cable."

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device with Alexa Voice Remote, $24.99 with Prime membership (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

In the tablet department, Amazon's Fire HD 8 is marked down to $44.99, which is its lowest-ever price. This model includes a processor that's 30 percent faster than the original, so you'll be able to reach your favorite websites and apps at lightning speed. 

Buy It! Fire HD 8 Tablet, 8" Display, 32 GB (2020 Release), $44.99 with Prime membership (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Those in search of an affordable smart home device need to see this deal on the 2020 Echo Dot. It can play everything from music to the weather forecast via its Alexa control system, and it's just $25 today.

Buy It! Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa (2020 Release), $24.99 with Prime membership (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Many shoppers have turned to the motion-detecting Ring Video Doorbell to complete their smart home setup, and it's on sale for $45. Its HD video camera is accessible through a mobile app, and you can even get real-time notifications sent to your phone whenever a visitor arrives.

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell Wired (2021 Release), $44.99 with Prime membership (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Bookworms can score an 8 GB Kindle Paperwhite for $50 off its original price. The waterproof reading device has a weeks-long battery life and provides unlimited ad-free access to your favorite texts. 

Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $99.99 with Prime membership (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

The freshly-discounted Fire TV Cube is so full of incredible features, it's no wonder it's trending. The device's Alexa controls can turn on your TV, play a show, and even dim the lights. It's compatible with all your favorite streaming services, from Prime Video to Paramount+.

Buy It! Fire TV Cube Hands-Free Streaming Device with Alexa (2019 Release), $79.99 with Prime membership (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

One of Amazon's most sought-after new releases, the Luna Wireless Gaming Controller, received a first-time price drop for Prime Day. The controller was tailor-made for the retailer's Luna cloud gaming service, which has gradually become available to customers since September 2020. If you'd like to try it, just click the "Request Early Access" button on Luna's homepage and you'll be instantly approved.

Buy It! Luna Wireless Gaming Controller, $48.99 with Prime membership (orig. $69.99); amazon.com

Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:

