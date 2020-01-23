These $40 Wireless Earbuds Have Twice as Many Five-Star Reviews as AirPods on Amazon

When it comes to wireless earbuds, AirPods are known as one of the best. The second generation model alone has racked up over 7,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, and they’re currently the best-selling in-ear headphones on the site. But if you haven’t invested in them because of their over-$100 price, Amazon shoppers have discovered an under-the-radar pair that they think are just as good (or even better) — and they’re only $40.

The Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds may be Amazon’s third best-selling earbuds, but they’re the overall best-reviewed. A whopping 16,000 people have left the headphones five-star reviews since their release in 2018 — which is over twice as many five stars as the AirPods. The earbuds are waterproof up to 30 minutes in three feet of water and Bluetooth enabled, plus they come in a compact charging case and include four ear cushion sizes. They come in five colors, including black, gray, and rose gold, but most importantly, they can last up to four hours after a single charge.

Buy It! Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, from $31.99 with coupon at checkout (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Users are so impressed by the earbuds that they tend to leave lengthy, paragraph-long reviews, raving that they’re extremely grippy and comfortable, and that the quality of sound is “impeccable.”

“These earbuds are simply the best, period! I paired these up with my Samsung phone in seconds, without reading even the quick start guide,” one shopper wrote. “I [also] decided to wear these in the shower since I purchased the Amazon extended warranty … [and] I was blown away. They performed flawlessly.”

Customers who compare the Tozo earbuds to AirPods say they are a bit larger, but overall have “better sound,” and are a high-quality option at a much cheaper price.

Another reviewer who’s already picked up two pairs wrote, “I wear them so much that three other co-workers have also now purchased them because they liked them so much more than their AirPods and bulky over-the-ear headphones. Probably the best purchase ever on Amazon.”

The best part? You can score the Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds for even less for a limited time with a 10 to 20 percent coupon at checkout — talk about a steal.