Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Wireless Earbuds Shoppers Say ‘Sound Better’ Than AirPods Are Just $24 on Amazon Right Now

Prime Day is officially over in just a few hours — but don’t let this amazing deal slip away before the big sale ends.

While you may have never heard of them, the Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds are one of Amazon’s most-reviewed earbuds next to AirPods. The earbuds come with a charging case (which supports wireless charging), are waterproof and sweat-proof, and have a run time of four hours after a full charge. They come in five colors, including gold, white, and gray, and come packaged with four different sized ear caps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $23.73 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Over 74,000 shoppers have left them a five-star rating thanks to how high-quality they are for such a low price. A majority compare them to Apple’s AirPods (currently $115), often saying they sound better and are more comfortable, too.

“Take that AirPods. These little earbuds are great — price, value, ease of operation — 10 stars!” one customer wrote. “They connected immediately — the sound is fab, they are comfortable, and the little case to charge/store them in is compact and handy... With all of the zoom meetings and conference calls I’m on while staying home, they're worth every penny! Did I mention they are super lightweight and comfortable?”