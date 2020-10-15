The Wireless Earbuds Shoppers Say ‘Sound Better’ Than AirPods Are Just $24 on Amazon Right Now
“These little earbuds are great — price, value, ease of operation — 10 stars!”
Prime Day is officially over in just a few hours — but don’t let this amazing deal slip away before the big sale ends.
While you may have never heard of them, the Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds are one of Amazon’s most-reviewed earbuds next to AirPods. The earbuds come with a charging case (which supports wireless charging), are waterproof and sweat-proof, and have a run time of four hours after a full charge. They come in five colors, including gold, white, and gray, and come packaged with four different sized ear caps.
The Tozo earbuds normally retail for as much as $50 (their price tends to fluctuate), but you can snag them for a special price of just $24 on Prime Day.
Buy It! Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds, $23.73 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Over 74,000 shoppers have left them a five-star rating thanks to how high-quality they are for such a low price. A majority compare them to Apple’s AirPods (currently $115), often saying they sound better and are more comfortable, too.
“Take that AirPods. These little earbuds are great — price, value, ease of operation — 10 stars!” one customer wrote. “They connected immediately — the sound is fab, they are comfortable, and the little case to charge/store them in is compact and handy... With all of the zoom meetings and conference calls I’m on while staying home, they're worth every penny! Did I mention they are super lightweight and comfortable?”
You only have a couple of hours to snag the Tozo T10 earbuds at this super low price, so make sure to take advantage!
