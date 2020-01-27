Amazon

Anyone who’s prone to misplacing their wallet, keys, or phone knows how frustrating it can be to spend hours looking for something you swear you *just* had in your hand. But thanks to the invention of tiny Bluetooth tracking devices, finding missing items has become a much easier task — and no company makes these innovative gadgets as well as Tile.

The brand, which is nearly synonymous with the words “help me find my stuff,” released its popular new Sticker trackers in October. Since then, customers have been raving about them — so much so that they’ve officially become best-sellers in Amazon’s electronics category. The best news, though? You can get them, along with all of Tile’s Bluetooth trackers, for up to 40 percent off today only.

The Tile Stickers, each about the size of a quarter, are super compact Bluetooth trackers that can be adhered to just about anything. The tiny size makes them perfect for attaching to anything you don’t want to lose track of — like TV remotes, chargers, wallets, and keys — without being obtrusive. They’re also waterproof, so you can even put them on items that may get wet. When it’s time to put the tracker to use, you simply activate an alert via the accompanying Tile app, and the Tile Sticker will then make a loud sound so you can find it.

If you’re in a quiet environment, though, you can use the app’s map to see where the Sticker is (as long as the tracker is within 150 feet). And if you’re out of the 150-foot range, the Tile app still remembers when and where you left the Sticker, so you can always backtrack to where it was last located.

Plus, the Sticker can be paired with any smart home device, like the Google Home or Amazon Echo Dot, and has a built-in battery that lasts for about three years. Tons of shoppers call these stickers “lifesavers,” and they come in a convenient four-pack that’s just $40 on Amazon right now.

And if you’re looking for a slightly bigger option, the brand also makes the Tile Slim, which, as its name would suggest, is an incredibly thin Bluetooth tracker that’s about the size of a credit card. It fits into a wallet, passport holder, or book just as easily as the Stickers, though it doesn’t come with adhesive on it. The Slim, which is also waterproof, mainly differs from the Sticker by having a wider Bluetooth connectivity range of 200 feet.

Other smart Tile products include The Tile Mate, which comes with a keyring hole that makes it ideal for attaching to bags and keychains, and the Tile Pro, which has a 400-foot Bluetooth range (the longest in the series). We can’t guarantee you’ll never lose any of your belongings again, but with Tile’s handy trackers, finding them will be much less of a hassle.

