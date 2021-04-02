This Viral Sunset Lamp from Amazon Will Bring Golden Hour to Your Home 

Very few things are more beautiful to watch than a warm, bright sunset. Yet, depending on where you live, getting a view of that gorgeous sunset glow isn't always promised. What if we told you that you could bring the sunset wherever you are? Well, you can, and you have TikTok to thank for that. Over the past couple of weeks, sunset projection lamps have gone viral on the app. Apart from the radiant orange, pink, and yellow hues that they cast in your room, the lights are extremely flattering for photos. The GoRuby Sunset Projection Lamp which retails for $40, is one of the more affordable options, and over 100 customers agree that it's worth it.