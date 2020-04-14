TikTok Stars Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson Split: 'This Is What's Best for Both of Us'

Image zoom Chase Hudson/ Instagram

TikTok’s royal couple has called it quits.

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson (a.k.a. Lil Huddy) have broken up after several months of dating. The two announced the split on their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday.

“Since you guys have watched mine and Chase’s relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together,” D’Amelio, 15, wrote. “It hurts me to say this, but we’ve decided that this is what’s best for both of us. We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him.”

Along with the message, D’Amelio posted a photo of the former couple.

She continued: “I’m sorry I waited so long to tell you all. I wanted to take the time to process it for myself. Breakups are tough for anyone, so I’d really rather not talk about it anymore.”

Hudson, 17, shared a similar sentiment on his account, saying the two will “always be friends.”

“Charli and I wanted to share with you all that while we will always have love for each other, we are no longer together,” he wrote under a photo of D’Amelio. “Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life. We are sorry it’s taken so long to come forward, but this was something we wanted to process privately first.”

i love one woman. do not tell lies — lilhuddy (@xlilhuddy) April 3, 2020

Hudson seemingly denied cheating rumors on Twitter earlier this month, writing, “I love one woman. Do not tell lies.”

D’Amelio and Hudson were first linked in late December, though they did not confirm their relationship until a month later, posting a PDA-packed Instagram.

“Can’t take my eyes off of you,” Hudson wrote.

D’Amelio is the most-followed person on TikTok with 48.3 million followers. Since joining the app, D’Amelio has racked up over 14.4 million followers on Instagram, appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and was even featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

Hudson, meanwhile, is a member of the highly popular content creator collective The Hype House and has 18.4 million TikTok followers.