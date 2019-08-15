The Brand Behind Amazon's Most Popular TV Just Launched a Line of Headphones — Starting at $10

Image zoom Amazon

If you’ve ever purchased a television through Amazon — especially around Black Friday or Prime Day — then you’ve likely come across TCL. The brand currently dominates much of the retailer’s electronics department, laying claim to Amazon’s most reviewed TV, and now it’s taking over audio with its new line of headphones.

TCL, which is best known for offering value and affordable price points, launched four collections of headphones this summer, which start at just $10. With everything from high-end wireless headphones to inexpensive earbuds, there’s a piece for every price point and preferred style (in-ear versus on-ear, for example). Plus, they’re all Prime-eligible.

TCL’s four new headphone collections consist of the sleek and higher-end ELIT, the mid-range MTRO, the workout-friendly ACTV, and the inexpensive SOCL. All four offer top-notch features like high-res audio, noise cancellation, instant Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

The brand’s current best-seller, the noise-isolating in-ear SOCL300 earbud, costs just $15 with reviewers touting them as “the current sub-$20 king.” While they’re one of the least expensive options available, the real value lies in the ELIT collection, which offers a higher-end look and quality for a steal.

The ELIT400NC wireless noise-cancelling headphones cost just under $100, which is a fraction of what Beats headphones usually go for. They offer active noise-cancellation, a 22-hour battery life, super fast charging (a quick 15-minute charge powers them for four hours), a built-in microphone, soft foam ear cushions, and rotating ear covers that pack flat for easy storage, not to mention, their simplistic look is pretty chic.

The $80 ELIT200NC wireless noise-cancelling in-ear earbuds are another great choice for those who don’t want to shell out big bucks for headphones, but don’t want to skimp on quality either.

Shoppers looking to spend even less should go for the sleek $50 MTRO in-ear earbuds or $40 MTRO on-ear wireless headphones while teens (or anyone who tends to misplace their headphones) will appreciate the very affordable $10 SOCL earbuds. If they’re left behind on a flight or get crushed at the bottom of your purse, it’s no big deal because they’re easy to replace. Just like the brand’s four- and five-star rated televisions, these new TCL launches will change your definition of “affordable” when it comes to headphones.