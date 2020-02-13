These Popular Smart Plugs Are on Sale for Less Than $7 Each on Amazon

Image zoom

Turning your house into a smart home is as simple as upgrading your outlets — and Amazon just made it even easier by offering an amazing discount on popular smart plugs.

As part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day, shoppers can snag a four-pack of Tan Tan Smart Plugs for 23 percent off. That knocks the price down to just $25, which comes out to a little more than $6 per plug. While they don’t have quite as many reviews as the Amazon Smart Plug, this pack of smart sockets is ranked second on Amazon’s list of best-sellers in electric outlets and accessories. They have just over 900 positive reviews from customers who are “blown away by their price and quality” and say they are “very easy to set up and use with Alexa.”

All you have to do is insert the mini round plugs into your regular outlets and plug in any average gadget — like a lamp, fan, or kitchen appliance — and it will instantly become a smart device. The sockets are compatible with both Amazon Alexa devices (like an Echo Dot or Echo Show) and Google Home, offering hands-free voice control around the house. And when you’re away, you can check the status of any plugged-in device with the Smart Life app, which is free to download.

Buy It! Tan Tan Smart Plug Gosund WiFi Mini Socket Smart Outlet, $25.49 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

The app also has a remote control that allows you to switch connected electronics on and off from afar, as well as set timers and create schedules for them. Many customers have said this feature gives them peace of mind and is one of the many reasons they are buying the plugs in bulk.

“I bought three, then I bought another four! These plugs are amazing and, with the Smart Life app, provide seamless control of my lights,” one shopper wrote. “Even more mindblowing, my girlfriend flew from New York to Oklahoma and can control the lights in the bedroom on the app from over 1,000 miles away. Buy the plug, turn off your Crock-Pot from work, worry less, and improve your existence.”

If you’re ready to make all of your devices smart-home compatible, add a few packs of Tan Tan smart plugs to your cart while you can get them this cheap!

