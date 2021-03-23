Sony’s ‘Life-Changing’ Noise-Cancelling Headphones Just Got Marked Down to Their Black Friday Price

Sony's set comes with all the bells and whistles that make them luxurious: Top-grade noise cancellation that blocks out loud sounds, wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, touch-control panels on the ear cups, smartphone assistant pairing, a convenient travel case, and wearing technology that detects when you have the headphones on or off. They have three listening modes: Full noise cancellation, ambient noise control — which balances background noise with your sound so you can hear what's going on around you (perfect for outdoor walks!) — and off, which turns off any noise-control functions. What's more, they can automatically pause noise cancellation when you start speaking, so you don't have to take them off for a quick conversation.