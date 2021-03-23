Sony’s ‘Life-Changing’ Noise-Cancelling Headphones Just Got Marked Down to Their Black Friday Price

Whether you're still working from home in a hectic, noisy environment or you simply want to listen to music at its purest, clearest quality, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones are essential. They're a must for tuning out all types of noise so you can focus on the task at hand, not to mention they're super handy for traveling. And if you're looking for a pair to try, consider Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones — they're "as good as everyone says," according to one Amazon reviewer.
The coveted Sony headphones have been widely regarded as one of the best options on the market in their price range. Shoppers call them "game-changing" and say they're "worth every single dollar." And right now, the headphones with more than 11,000 five-star ratings are marked down to their lowest price since Black Friday on Amazon, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
Buy It! Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones in Black, $278 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Sony's set comes with all the bells and whistles that make them luxurious: Top-grade noise cancellation that blocks out loud sounds, wireless connectivity via Bluetooth, touch-control panels on the ear cups, smartphone assistant pairing, a convenient travel case, and wearing technology that detects when you have the headphones on or off. They have three listening modes: Full noise cancellation, ambient noise control — which balances background noise with your sound so you can hear what's going on around you (perfect for outdoor walks!) — and off, which turns off any noise-control functions. What's more, they can automatically pause noise cancellation when you start speaking, so you don't have to take them off for a quick conversation.
Plus, they have a "tremendous" 30-hour battery life; some reviewers said they can go days at a time without the need to recharge. You can pair the headphones with up to two devices at the same time, and for the music experts who want a hand over the nitty gritty of sound quality, there's even a dedicated smartphone app that you can download and pair with your headset to adjust equalizer settings.
Shoppers have also raved about how comfortable the headphones are thanks to its plush, large ergonomic ear cups. "I've had the past three generations of these headphones and each time I'm always impressed by the quality and comfort from them," said one. "They're great for flights since they can sit comfortably for long periods without too much pressure, and they have a long battery life that'll last my full workday."
Another said they provided "life-changing noise-cancelling with fantastic sound quality," and added: "I wear these while working from home with three kids all in classes on their own computers and making usual (and unusual) kid noises. As soon as I put these on, especially with some music, I am able to focus on work so much better. The sound quality on meeting calls and music alike is excellent. These have been life-changing and worth every penny so far."
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are back at their Black Friday prices, and we've yet to see a markdown bigger than the current 21 percent discount. Don't miss your chance to shop them in three color options at Amazon now.
Buy It! Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones in Blue, $278 (orig. $348); amazon.com
Buy It! Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones in White, $278 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.