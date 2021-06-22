Double Deal! You Can Get a Free Amazon Gift Card When You Buy Sony's Earbuds at Their Lowest Price Ever
This Amazon Prime Day, we've seen lower-than-ever prices on products across all categories, from home to beauty. Even if you've already taken advantage of the amazing deals, there are still tons of under-the-radar discounts you won't want to miss out on before the sale officially ends tonight. One of our favorite last-minute deals is on these popular Sony earbuds - not only are they $102 off for Prime Day, but you get a free $20 Amazon gift card with your purchase, too.
The Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Over 6,300 people have left them a five-star rating, raving that they're the "best earbuds on the market" and even outperform options from brands like Bose, Jabra, and Apple. The earbuds come in two colors (black and silver), are Alexa-enabled, and have a battery life of up to 24 hours with the charging case. They have both noise-cancelling and ambient sound features, and they can automatically switch between the two depending on your surroundings.
The earbuds are at their lowest price ever for Prime Day, and with the free $20 gift card, you're saving a total of $121.99. Plus, you don't have to do anything extra to redeem the card - just add the earbuds to your cart and it'll automatically be added to your order. Amazon notes that the gift card has no fees and no expiration date.
Buy It! Sony Noise-Cancelling Wireless Earbuds and Amazon Gift Card, $148 (orig. $269.99); amazon.com
"I am so happy I purchased these earbuds. Even my kids want to wear them because of how well they work and stay in," one customer wrote. "They have different earbud attachments so all I have to do is change to the littlest earbuds, pop them on, and let my kiddos use them. I love it! The battery life is amazing too - lasted me three days until I had to charge again. If they ever break I will 100% buy again and again."
Another shopper wrote that their sound quality is "far superior" to Apple's AirPods Pro - they're "worth their weight in gold, plus some."
You only have until the end of Prime Day today at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET - which is in eight hours as of this writing - to add this Sony deal to your cart and redeem your free Amazon gift card.
