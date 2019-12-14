Amazon Just Launched a $1 Smart Plug Deal That’s Almost Too Good to Be True

Image zoom Amazon

Whether you’re shopping for holiday presents or looking to optimize your current set-up in the new year, there are a ton of smart home deals happening right now that will help you save on all of it — and that includes this new Amazon sale that’s too good to pass up.

Amazon’s top-rated smart plug is currently marked down to less than a dollar. The smart home accessory, which usually retails for $24.99, is a whopping 96 percent off and going for just 99 cents while this deal lasts (enter promo code smartplug99 at checkout). Grab a few to set up around your home or pass them out as gifts. Either way, now’s the best time to stock up!

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Amazon Smart Plug, $0.99 with code smartplug99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

The sleek outlet add-on instantly makes any ordinary gadget smart-home compatible. Plug in lamps, kitchen appliances, and much more, and you’ll be able to power them through your smart home hubs like the Echo smart speaker or Echo Show.

You’ll also be able to set timers, create schedules, turn them on or off remotely, and use voice commands to make the most of everything in your home. The Prime-eligible smart plugs are so well received that they’ve earned a near-perfect rating and more than 13,000 five-star reviews from owners praising their easy set-up, compact design, and versatility.

“I have owned several different brands of smart plugs, and this one was by far the easiest to set up,” one reviewer wrote. “I plugged it into an outlet and within a few seconds the Alexa app on my phone recognized it as a new device, prompted me to give it a name, and I was all set! Awesomeness all around.”

“It is so nice to walk into the doorway of a dark house and say, ‘Alexa, turn light on,’ and like magic, the light comes right on,” another reviewer chimed in. “And I am looking forward to controlling the Christmas tree lights and decorations this season. Very happy with this Amazon smart plug — I just ordered another.”

They’re also a must-have for people who need a little extra help around the house, according to users. “Got this smart plug so I can remotely turn appliances [and] lights on and off in an Alzheimer’s patient’s home,” a customer wrote. “I can remotely make sure things are off by simply turning them on/off in the Amazon Alexa app [that’s] super simple to use and really helps me out.”

If you’re planning to gift an Amazon device this holiday or are looking for a present for a smart home fan, think of this smart plug as the perfect little stocking stuffer!