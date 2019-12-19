Of Course Disney's First-Ever Echo Device Is So Freaking Cute

Image zoom

Amazon just gave one of its popular devices a magical makeover — and Disney fans are going to love it.

The retailer dropped its newest device, the Mickey Mouse edition of its Echo Wall Clock, just in time for the holidays. The $50 smart clock is compatible with other Echo devices and comes with a slew of neat features, including countdown animations and the ability to set multiple timers with a little help from Alexa.

The wall clock is Disney’s first Echo device ever and follows the release of Amazon’s original best-selling Echo Wall Clock, which launched in 2018 and has earned over 700 five-star reviews. The latest edition comes with all of the same features as the first, but with a playful new design. Plus, Prime members, or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial, can get it in time for Christmas (just be sure to order it by December 22).



Buy It! Disney Echo Wall Clock, $49.99; amazon.com

Set up is incredibly easy. Simply say, “Alexa, set up my Echo Wall Clock,” and your Echo device will do all of the work for you. From there, you can set timers, prompt alerts, check in on timers, and more, all with your voice.

While this Disney version has yet to be reviewed by many shoppers, owners of the original call it “incredible” for cooking and baking, while another gave it a perfect review and stated, “this allows me to relax during lengthy cooking times.”

“If you already have any Alexa compatible device this clock is a must-have,” one reviewer wrote. “It is more useful than you can imagine. It is 100 percent hands free. All I have to do is tell my Echo Dot to set a timer for what’s cooking on the stove and the clock shows me a visual countdown on the clock face. I can also tell Alexa to set another timer for what’s cooking in the oven, and another to remind me I have something in the hotpot — all without me touching one single button.”

Everyone in the family will find it helpful, especially children who can use it to set timers for homework, projects, and much more. “If you have kids and want to limit screen time without meltdowns (having a visual timer helps my kids count down the time remaining), get an Echo Wall Clock,” one parent and reviewer recommended. We have a feeling that everyone — kids and grownups alike — will agree that it’s just as fun as it is functional.

