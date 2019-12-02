Walmart Cut Prices on So Many TVs Today — Including This 55-Inch Samsung TV for Under $450

Image zoom Walmart

If you’re looking to upgrade your television, Cyber Monday is the day to shop for a new device. Retailers like Walmart have cut prices on tons of big-ticket electronics — including Samsung smart TVs — in honor of the annual online shopping extravaganza.

Right now, you can score a Samsung 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for just $447.99. This model usually goes for $599.99, but it’s currently about 25 percent off, which comes out to a savings of $152.

RELATED: The 80 Best Walmart Cyber Monday Deals Worth Shopping This Year — Including the Instant Pot, Samsung TVs, and Fitbits

The smart television includes 4K technology for a crystal clear display no matter what shows or movies you stream. It also comes with a universal OneRemote and is compatible with SmartThings (technology that allows you to control the lights, thermostat, and security cameras in your home) to help you streamline the tech you use every day.

Fit for a modern household, the TV has three HDMI connections, 2 USB connections, and a slim design that uses minimal cables for a sleek look. Plus, it allows you to seamlessly access the apps you already use and love — like Netflix and Hulu — thanks to it’s app store.

With a 4.6-star rating based on hundreds of customer reviews, this Samsung TV has high-quality sound and visuals, according to Walmart shoppers. Many also noted it’s a great value for the price.

RELATED: 41 Cyber Monday Tech Deals to Shop Right Now — Including an LG Smart TV for $1,500 Off

This isn’t the only Samsung TV on sale at Walmart today. If you’re in the market for something larger, you can go with the Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV for $997.99 (marked down from $1,799.99). And if you’re interested in a television that can easily blend into your home decor, the Samsung 43-Inch Class 4K UHD The Frame QLED Smart TV is also on sale; it’s discounted from $1,299 to just $798.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling how long these Cyber Monday deals will last. Head to Walmart to snap up a discounted Samsung TV for yourself before they sell out!

Image zoom Walmart

Buy It! Samsung 55-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $447.99 (orig. $599.99); walmart.com