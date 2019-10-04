You Can Save $2,000 on This Smart Samsung TV on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Gone are the days when you had to spend hours walking up and down the aisles of a major store in order to track down the best deal on a new TV. Now, you can simply search for products on Amazon in your PJs at home and stumble upon some pretty amazing savings.

Case in point, you can snag a Samsung 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV from Amazon for $2,997.99 right now — the lowest price it’s ever been, according to the Amazon price tracker site, Camel Camel Camel. It’s currently listed for 40 percent off its original price for a savings of $2,000.

The flat-screen TV boasts an 8K resolution and quantum processor for a crystal clear picture and high-quality sound. A full array elite backlight also allows precision-controlled LEDs to auto-adjust for the best contrast possible even when a dark scene comes on. Plus the screen has been specially engineered with an ultra-viewing angle to reduce glare and enhance color, meaning the picture will remain perfectly visible even in bright rooms.

Not to mention, the smart TV includes OneRemote to control all of your compatible devices, Bixby voice command, and a smart speaker that works with Alexa and Google Assistant. And for those who’d rather not stare at a black mirror when the TV isn’t in use, this one has an Ambient Mode setting that allows you to select images, décor patterns, photos, and artwork to display for a more stylish look.

RELATED: Amazon Just Launched 9 New Devices — Including a Smart Microwave and New Echos Starting at $25

Amazon reviewers commented on both the smart TV’s picture quality and sound.

“Amazing TV! Looks great at a close viewing distance. I have this as the screen for my home theater and I sit about 6-8 feet away from the screen and it is the best TV picture I have ever seen,” one reviewer wrote.

Others noted how much they enjoyed the Ambient Mode setting, especially for entertaining. “[I] had a Murder Mystery Party and was able to set the TV as though it was a picture on the mantle. The quality [and] ease of hook up are all as stated by the company. Love this TV and love [the] 8k version.”

It’s unclear how long the discounted price will be available on Amazon, so hurry and get the smart TV for 40 percent off while the deal lasts.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Samsung 65-Inch QLED 8K Q900 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, $2,997.99 (orig. $4997.99); amazon.com