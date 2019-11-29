Major Deal Alert! This Samsung TV Is $2,000 Off on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Get your credit cards ready! Amazon’s Black Friday sale has officially started, which means now is the time to score big on some of the best deals on mattresses, fashion, appliances, and more.

There are thousands of items marked down right now, including this Instant Pot that’s on sale for $82, this Echo Dot that’s discounted to just $22, and this Apple MacBook Air that’s currently $350 off, but one of the best deals we’ve seen so far is on this Samsung 82-Inch Smart TV.

Normally the high-tech TV retails for a whopping $4,499.99, but you can now shop it for just $2,497.99. That’s right, you can snag the smart TV for 44 percent (or $2,002) off! The smart TV boasts a universal guide that allows you to switch between live TV and your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video seamlessly. Plus, you can even control the TV through Alexa or Google Assistant — talk about added convenience!

The Samsung TV is so beloved that it’s already racked up more than 150 reviews and an impressive 4.2-star rating, and we don’t anticipate it staying in stock long. So you better act fast if you want to score this amazing deal.

