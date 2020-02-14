Samsung's Most Luxurious TV Is $2,500 Off at Walmart for Presidents Day

Image zoom

One name that always comes to mind when you think of the best TV brands is Samsung. The company makes some of the most gorgeous, luxurious, and clear TV screens you’ll find, and it’s often the go-to brand for folks who are interested in getting a new 4K TV. High quality usually comes with hefty prices, but this Presidents Day weekend, you can score a Samsung TV for much less than usual from Walmart and Amazon

Walmart’s sale offerings include dozens of Samsung TVs, with prices starting as low as $128. If you’re looking for the biggest savings, though, the brand’s most extravagant 8K smart TV is a whopping $2,500 off, and the 82-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED TV is $1,800 off.

Buy It! Samsung 75-inch 8K UHD Smart QLED TV, $4,497.99 (orig. $6,999.99); walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung’s huge TVs are usually $1,000 or more, but you can nab a 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for $848, or 43 percent off. Its 65-inch premium QLED TV is just $898 (that’s a $502 price cut), and even its famous curved TV, which gives everyone on the sofa a good view no matter where they’re sitting, is 32 percent off for a 55-inch display.

If you have limited space, Samsung’s smaller TVs are still a great bet because nearly all of them come with Smart TV capabilities, which means you can hook up your TV to your Internet service and stream music and TV shows, browse the Web, or even use apps like Facebook and Twitter. The 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV and the $198 40-inch Full HD TV, for instance, still come with great functionalities that guarantee a good bang for your buck.

With plenty of upcoming movies and shows to watch this spring, there’s no better time than Presidents Day weekend to pick up a new Samsung TV. Certain models are already running low on stock, so we recommend taking a look at our list below and adding to cart quickly.

Best Samsung TV Sales, 50 inches or smaller

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $327.99 (orig. $429.99); walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K UHD QLED Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,299); walmart.com

Samsung 43-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $248 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

Samsung 49-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart LED TV, $647.99 (orig. $799.99); walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV with HDR, $295 (orig. $328); walmart.com or amazon.com

Best Samsung TV Sales, 50+ inches

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart LED Curved TV, $477.99 (orig. $699.99); walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, $897.99 (orig. $1,799.99); walmart.com

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart QLED TV, $1,197.99 (orig. $2,199.99); walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung 75-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $847.99 (orig. $1,499.99); walmart.com

Samsung 75-inch 8K UHD Smart QLED TV, $4,497.99 (orig. $6,999.99); walmart.com or amazon.com

Samsung 82-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart QLED TV, $1,997.99 (orig. $3799.99); walmart.com or amazon.com

