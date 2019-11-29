Amazon Just Discounted the Price of Every Ring Video Doorbell for Black Friday

Image zoom

With big savings on Amazon devices and gadgets, Black Friday is an excellent time to invest in the latest smart home tech — and that includes the wildly popular Ring video doorbell.

Amazon’s Ring Doorbell Black Friday sale is here, with limited-time deals that will save you up to 35 percent on its top-rated products. The brand’s best-sellers — the original Ring Video Doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro — are all marked down right now, but you’ll have to hurry! These deals are going to move fast, and if Amazon’s Prime Day sale is an indicator, the biggest savings will end before the day is over.

Shop Amazon’s Ring Doorbell Black Friday Sale:

No matter which version you go with, the Ring video doorbell makes it easy to monitor your front door with a little help from Alexa. Every model features on-demand video, two-way talk, and motion-activated alerts. And while the Pro version must be hardwired by your entrance (the original and second edition are battery-powered), all models are easy to install and take less than 15 minutes to set up. What’s most impressive may be that each version has earned thousands of five-star reviews (we’re talking more than 6,800!), so you know you really can’t go wrong with any of them.

Shoppers can also snag discounted smart doorbells through several bundle deals exclusively offered on Amazon right now. This Black Friday, you can save on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 when you purchase it with a Fire TV Cube for $218.99 (orig. $318.99), or get the Ring Stick Up Cam for a steal when you buy it bundled with an Echo Dot for $99.99 (orig. $149.98). These discounted bundles make for great gifts, too.

With so many options at various price points, everyone can get in on smart home security before the year is over. We have a feeling that once those holiday packages and Black Friday purchases start showing up at your door, you’ll be grateful you invested in the video doorbell while it was on sale.