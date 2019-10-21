Amazon Will Give You a Free Echo Dot While This Ring Doorbell Sale Lasts

Image zoom

Thanks to this new sale, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday and Cyber Monday to trick out your home with two of Amazon’s most popular gadgets.

The retailer just launched a series of impressive deals on its Ring doorbell cameras including 36 percent off its Ring Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot bundle. The smart home set comes with a free Echo Dot, which you can use as a smart home hub or on its own, allowing you to do even more with the doorbell. The wildly popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro (one of the brand’s most-reviewed products) is also on sale and marked down by 20 percent.

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot, $159 (orig. $248.99); amazon.com

The easy-to-install Doorbell 2 comes with a built-in camera, motion detection, and rechargeable battery pack, providing around-the-clock monitoring of your home. Keep tabs on your front door via your phone, tablet, or laptop while you’re at home or away, interact with visitors, and get alerts sent to your phone. And since this bundle comes with an Echo Dot, you can easily connect the Ring doorbell with Alexa and use various commands like “Alexa, talk to the front door,” to greet guests.

The smart doorbell and security system has racked up over 6,600 five-star reviews with owners calling it “very impressive,” “flawless,” and “a good investment.” Even those who consider themselves tech-challenged praise its easy and fast setup.

The Pro version, which costs a bit more, comes with all of the same features as the Doorbell 2, but features a design that makes it easy to connect to your existing doorbell, so you never have to worry about recharging or replacing a battery. It also comes with four interchangeable faceplates, allowing you to customize its look to complement your home. The hardwired version has racked up even more five-star reviews (11,631 and counting!) with owners saying they feel more safe and “can’t recommend it enough.”

Buy It! Ring Video Doorbell Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

You can also get Ring’s brand new Indoor camera with an Echo Show 5 for just $129.98 right now, which is $20 off the usual $149.98 price. The sleeker camera was one of the nine innovative gadgets Amazon launched at its device showcase earlier this month, which makes this deal even more noteworthy.

If you’re looking for peace of mind and don’t want to wait until Black Friday to score a deal on the best-selling smart gadget, go ahead and add it to your cart before the limited-time sale ends.