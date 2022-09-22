Drake and Cardi B Have Used These Affordable Earbuds — and They're on Sale Now with Our Code

It's time to lay down your Bose noise-cancelling headphones, put away your AirPods, and definitely retire any earpieces attached to a cord.

If you're someone who spends a significant amount of time listening to music, podcasts, or audiobooks, you may want to think about an upgraded version — specifically, the Everyday Earbuds from Raycon, the wireless audio brand co-founded by singer and entrepreneur Ray J. Right now, you can even save some cash with our code for 15 percent off. Enter REFRESH15 at checkout to bring the price of the earbuds down from $90 to just over $76.

When it comes to most technology, small and sleek typically win points in the style department. That's definitely the case with Raycon's compact wireless earbuds. At 2.1cm x 1.6cm x 2cm, the Everyday Earbuds are great for on-the-go travel, and you don't have to worry about any bulkiness getting in your way at the gym. Not to mention, the water- and splash-resistant earbuds come in five stylish colors: carbon black, electric blue, flare red, rose gold, and frost white.

Buy It! Raycon Everyday Earbuds, $76.50 with code REFRESH15 (orig. $89.99); rayconglobal.com

While the overall look of the earbuds is top of the line, there are really three things that matter in the world of headphones: fit, sound quality, and battery life. According to 51,000-plus five-star reviews — and approval from the likes of Cardi B, Drake, and Sean Combs — the Everyday Earbuds check each of those boxes (and then some).

You know an earbud doesn't fit properly when it falls out or you have to constantly adjust its position. One shopper who previously had a "hard time finding earbuds that fit comfortably," said they can "barely tell" when the Everyday Earbuds are in. That's because Raycon uses "international ear scans, fit studies, and anthropometric data" to ensure the Everyday Earbud "fits the widest range of ear sizes" for everyday use.

As far as actual performance, the "insanely high-quality sound," as described by one customer, comes down to a few factors. For starters, Raycon outfits the earbuds with three sound profiles for a "personalized listening experience." You can choose to listen in Balanced, Pure Sound, or Bass Boost depending on your mood or preference. There's also the option to flip between Spatial Audio and Awareness Mode.

Finally, the battery life of the Raycon earbuds is where you really can't go wrong. While AirPods Pro have around 4.5 hours of listening time, the Everyday Earbuds will last for 8 hours of continuous use. When they're running low on juice, simply put them in their wireless charging case for an additional 24 hours of battery life.

With our code for 15 percent off, it's the perfect time to upgrade your commute or daily walk with the Raycon Everyday Earbuds. Raycon also offers customers a discount when buying in bulk; use code STOCKUP for 50 percent off your second pair.

