Amazon Shoppers Call These Earbuds a ‘Major Competitor’ to AirPods — and Only Prime Members Can Snag Them for $36

AirPods are undeniably one of the most popular wireless earbuds out there. The three generations have a combined total of 62,000 reviews on Amazon alone, and shoppers think they’re pretty much unparalleled to anything else on the market — until now.

The Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds have nearly 3,000 four- and five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who call them a “major competitor” and say their “quality is comparable” to AirPods. The buds look similar to AirPods in design, but they are slightly larger in size and feature a button to power them on and off and to pause and play music. The earbuds come with a charging case, are water-resistant, and get four to five hours of use out of one charge.

While their list price on Amazon is $90, they’re on sale and slashed down to just $40. Prime members can save an extra $4.00 on top of that, meaning they can add them to their carts for about 60 percent off right now.

Shoppers say they like the earbuds’ slightly larger size since it “creates a pretty snug fit.” One even “tried head-banging with them to test how secure they are, and they didn’t budge.” Overall, reviewers have rated the sound quality, comfort, and battery life of the Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds at a 4.4 or higher.

“These are some impressive earbuds for the pricing! The quality of these are absolutely amazing and I’ve already, just within a week, had friends order them after trying them out,” a customer wrote. “Ultimately the sound quality is one of the most important features and now after using them for one week, and testing them against actual AirPods, these are a fantastic bang for the buck. The sound is very well balanced and I can wear them for hours without any discomfort whatsoever. They are the most comfortable earbuds I’ve tested to date.”

For just $36, these earbuds sound like a total steal, so don’t wait to add them to your cart — this Just for Prime deal might be gone before you know it.