Amazon Shoppers Call These Earbuds a ‘Major Competitor’ to AirPods — and Only Prime Members Can Snag Them for $36

One customer even said they’re the “most comfortable earbuds” they’ve tested

By Christina Butan
February 21, 2020 08:00 PM
Amazon

AirPods are undeniably one of the most popular wireless earbuds out there. The three generations have a combined total of 62,000 reviews on Amazon alone, and shoppers think they’re pretty much unparalleled to anything else on the market — until now.

The Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds have nearly 3,000 four- and five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who call them a “major competitor” and say their “quality is comparable” to AirPods. The buds look similar to AirPods in design, but they are slightly larger in size and feature a button to power them on and off and to pause and play music. The earbuds come with a charging case, are water-resistant, and get four to five hours of use out of one charge. 

While their list price on Amazon is $90, they’re on sale and slashed down to just $40. Prime members can save an extra $4.00 on top of that, meaning they can add them to their carts for about 60 percent off right now. 

Amazon

Shoppers say they like the earbuds’ slightly larger size since it “creates a pretty snug fit.” One even “tried head-banging with them to test how secure they are, and they didn’t budge.” Overall, reviewers have rated the sound quality, comfort, and battery life of the Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds at a 4.4 or higher.

“These are some impressive earbuds for the pricing! The quality of these are absolutely amazing and I’ve already, just within a week, had friends order them after trying them out,” a customer wrote. “Ultimately the sound quality is one of the most important features and now after using them for one week, and testing them against actual AirPods, these are a fantastic bang for the buck. The sound is very well balanced and I can wear them for hours without any discomfort whatsoever. They are the most comfortable earbuds I’ve tested to date.”

For just $36, these earbuds sound like a total steal, so don’t wait to add them to your cart — this Just for Prime deal might be gone before you know it.

