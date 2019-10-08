These Powerbeats Pro Earphones Rarely Go on Sale — but They're Marked Down on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

Whether you’re finally ready to cut cords with your tethered headphones or you’re simply in the mood to treat yourself, this sale is the perfect excuse to finally upgrade your earphones.

Amazon just launched a rare sale on Beats’ Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, marking them down to under $200. The earbuds, which came out earlier this year, have already earned a four-star rating and racked up hundreds of praise-filled reviews with shoppers calling them the “best investment ever.”

The Powerbeats, which are the celeb-loved brand’s first truly wireless earbuds, launched over the summer with a star-studded campaign featuring Simone Biles, Shaun White, and Ben Simmons. Beats fans Lebron James and Serena Williams, who have both been spotted wearing the brand’s other earphones before hitting their respective courts, were also a part of the launch.

Buy It! Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, $199.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

Unlike Apple’s wildly popular AirPods, which are also marked down on Amazon right now, these earphones are ideal for workouts thanks to their sweat- and water-resistant design, and adjustable earhooks that keep them in place. Shoppers love their long-lasting, fast-charging battery (just a five minute charge will get you 1.5 hours of use), secure fit, and high-quality audio, labeling them the “best gym headphones you can buy” and “worth the money.”

“Battery life and sound quality is absolutely perfect,” one reviewer wrote. “The earphones hold perfectly in place even during HIIT, and their sweat resistant [design] makes it better than Apple’s AirPods. I’ve been running and training in the 90 degree sun, [and there’s] no smell and issues due to sweat whatsoever. The phone call quality is still impeccable. After 10 days of usage, so far the product has lived up to the standards.”

“I’m extremely picky when it comes to headphones and these are the first pair of headphones that I’ve worn to the gym that have not needed a single adjustment,” another chimed in. “I love them. I honestly didn’t want to at $250, but to be able to get through workouts without having to constantly touch my ears and move the headphones around — man it feels great and for me is worth the price tag!”

Even better, Beats is currently offering several ways to save, no matter your preferred headphone style. The brand’s popular Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, which have earned over 2,900 five-star reviews are also on sale, and marked down by 50 percent to just $149.99 (orig. $299.95), as well as its UrBeats3 earphones.

There’s no word on when this sale might end, so if you don’t want to miss it, add the top-rated earbuds to your cart now. Your next chance to save may not come around until Black Friday — if then!