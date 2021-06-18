The At-Home Photo Booth That Went Viral on TikTok Is Available on Amazon
If your favorite part of going to weddings or other fancy events is hitting up the photo booth with your family and friends, TikTok may have just found your new must-have item. The WF Tastemakers Polaroid At-Home Instant Photo Booth has gone viral on the social media platform after user @rileechastain uploaded a video of herself using the handy gadget.
In less than a week, the video has already racked up more than 7.6 million views and 1.3 million likes, and it's easy to see why. The high-tech device features a front-facing camera that makes selfie-taking a breeze. Not only can it be hung on your wall or door, the portable photo booth also has a built-in stand in the back, so you can prop it up on a table too. All you have to do is add photo paper, hit the red button, step back, and strike a pose.
Then once your photo is taken, you can head back to the photo booth's screen, where you can choose from a number of editing features. You can add filters, stickers, text, and borders, and you can even draw your own message or design on the screen. Once you are satisfied with your image, you just hit print and wait for your photo to print out from the bottom of the device.
The photos are printed on 2 x 3-inch photo paper that has a sticky back - making them a great option to add to a guest book or photo album. You can also add an SD memory card to the photo booth itself to save all the photos digitally, and the device will give you a QR code to share your images to your smartphone too.
Amazon shoppers are also fans of the compact photo booth. One reviewer loved it so much they called it "amazing" before telling potential buyers, "You will NOT regret this purchase." While shoppers and @rileechastain all rave about how easy it is to use the device, the one downfall mentioned is you can only add a handful of photo paper at a time. So you'll want to be sure to stock up ($14.99 for 30 (orig. $24.70); amazon.com) and keep a stack on hand, if you plan on taking a lot of photos at once.
While the portable photo booth is definitely one of the coolest things we've seen in a while, it is an investment at $350. But if you have a bunch of special events planned in the near future and want to commemorate them with fun snaps of you and your loved ones, it seems like it is well worth the price. See what all the hype is about for yourself and shop it here.