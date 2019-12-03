You Can Still Score Post-Cyber Monday PlayStation 4 Deals, Including Games Up to 55% Off

Image zoom Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be over, but the sales aren’t. Some of the most sought-after video game deals last week were for the PlayStation 4 and its related accessories and games, and while we saw some serious markdowns then (including $100 off the PS4 Pro), you can still get PS4 consoles and games at a hefty discount now.

Currently, you can grab PS4 slim consoles in two value bundles, one with Fortnite and another with three games: The Last of Us, Horizon, and God of War. If you already have the device and are just looking for games, the ones topping Amazon’s PlayStation 4 Most Wished For category — Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, NBA 2K20, and FIFA 20 — are up to 40 percent off. Even newly released games, including Concrete Genie and Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch, are discounted by at least 33 percent.

As for accessories, Amazon and Walmart are both slashing prices on PS4’s DualShock 4 wireless controllers. There are also plenty of headsets with lowered prices, including Amazon’s best-selling Runmus gaming headset and Sony’s newly released rose gold PlayStation wireless headset.

If you’re still on the lookout for great PS4 deals, check out our list of what’s available at Amazon and Walmart below. But hurry! With limited stock and high demand from gamers, we expect them to fly off (digital) shelves quickly.

Best PlayStation 4 Console Deals

Sony PlayStation 4 1TB “Only on PlayStation” PS4 Console Bundle, $249 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

Sony PlayStation Slim 1TB Fortnite Neo Versa PS4 Bundle, $284.98 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com

Best PlayStation 4 Accessories Deals

Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller in various colors, $38.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com or walmart.com

PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station for PlayStation 4, $18.78 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

PlayStation Rose Gold Wireless Headset, $69 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Runmus Gaming Headset, $25.50 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

OIVO PlayStation Cooling Stand and Charging Dock Station, $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Logitech PS4 Gaming Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals, $199.55 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Best PlayStation 4 Games Deals

