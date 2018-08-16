Penelope Disick and Baby True Had the Cutest Photoshoot with This Throwback Camera

Baby True Thompson is already modeling—for her cousin Penelope Disick, that is.

Last night, Khloé Kardashian shared a series of sweet photos on Instagram of the cousins playing in True’s all-pink nursery—next to her Nursery Works Vetro Acrylic Crib—snapping pictures with a super cute camera that reminds us of our childhood: Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera. And, of course, Penelope’s polaroid camera was pink.

“These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! 😍😍😍 how blessed am I?!?!” Khloé captioned the photos. “P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice).”

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

P’s adorable shots are inspiring us to buy a polaroid camera and have our own photoshoot. Scroll down to get the essentials you’ll need to make this happen, à la Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

